Gretna defeats Millard North to win Class A girls state soccer championship

Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North in the first half.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Watch the view from a drone of the Millard North vs Gretna class A soccer title match.
Senior forward Sarah Weber scored in the tenth minute and Savannah Defini added another after halftime as Class A No. 1 Gretna beat fifth-ranked Millard North 2-1 in the championship match of the girls state soccer tournament Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.
It’s the first state championship in Class A for the Dragons, who won five titles in Class B.
Weber finishes her high school career with 100 goals in three seasons, including a Class A record 48 this year.
Millard North (13-8)...0 1—1 Gretna (21-1).............1 1—2
GOALS: MN, Ever Loveridge; G, Sarah Weber, Savannah Defini.
Photos: State soccer Class A championship matches
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North in the first half making the score 1-0 during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge, left and Gretna's Madelyn White collide while going for the ball during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn Whiten kicks the ball away from Millard North's Page Salcedo during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Campbell Zimmers kicks the ball away from Gretna's Haley Schulz during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizin (10) is bookended by Gretna's Sarah Weber (24) and Aidan Pohlmann (19) in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North keeper
Aaliyah Matthews chases down a loose ball after a Gretna corner kick during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna keeper Rainna Daharsh can't get her hands on this Millard North corner kick during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North goalkeeper
Aaliyah Matthews goes after a loose ball in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
