Gretna defeats Millard North to win Class A girls state soccer championship
SOCCER

Sarah Weber

Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North in the first half.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Watch the view from a drone of the Millard North vs Gretna class A soccer title match.

Senior forward Sarah Weber scored in the tenth minute and Savannah Defini added another after halftime as Class A No. 1 Gretna beat fifth-ranked Millard North 2-1 in the championship match of the girls state soccer tournament Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.

It’s the first state championship in Class A for the Dragons, who won five titles in Class B.

Weber finishes her high school career with 100 goals in three seasons, including a Class A record 48 this year.

Millard North (13-8)...0 1—1

Gretna (21-1).............1 1—2

GOALS: MN, Ever Loveridge; G, Sarah Weber, Savannah Defini.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

