Gretna defeats Omaha Creighton Prep to remain undefeated

The guy with the big number came up big Friday night for Gretna.

​Wearing No. 99, junior Cameron Bothwell booted three field goals to help the host Dragons defeat Omaha Creighton Prep 16-13. His third, a 30-yarder into a stiff wind early in the fourth quarter, proved to be the game winner.

"I practiced kicking into the wind yesterday and it totally flipped a different direction tonight," he said. "I just wanted to stay confident out there."

Gretna, which had won its two previous games by a combined score of 100-0, was pushed to the limit by the Junior Jays. The Dragons trailed 13-6 at halftime but outscored Prep 10-0 the rest of the way.

"We knew this was going to be a fistfight," Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. "Prep really battled but a play here or there decided it."

The win moved the second-ranked Dragons to 3-0 while the sixth-ranked Junior Jays fell to 1-3, with all three losses coming against ranked foes by a total of 17 points.

Quarterback Zane Flores led the Gretna attack, completing 30 of 38 passes for 217 yards and one interception. His lone TD pass of the night, a 9-yarder to Tyson Boganowski in the third quarter, tied the game at 13.

"We knew this was going to be a tough one," Flores said. "The last two games our starters just played one half, but this was a battle."

Bothwell's first field goal, a 21-yarder, gave the Dragons the early lead. Prep responded less than a minute later when Marty Brown broke free on a 76-yard touchdown run.

A 37-yarder by Bothwell late in the opening period drew the Dragons within 7-6, but Prep countered once again just before halftime. Brown popped another big TD run, this time for 69 yards.

​The North Dakota State pledge rushed 21 times for 220 yards — 146 coming on his two scoring runs.

The missed extra point sent the Junior Jays to the locker room with a 13-6 advantage.

"Coach told us at half to keep our heads up and to keep fighting," Bothwell said. "The offense did a really nice job to start the third quarter."

Flores, an Oklahoma State pledge who was crowned homecoming king after the game, marched Gretna 67 yards in nine plays for the tying TD.

After Prep missed a 29-yard field goal late in the period, the Dragons went ahead to stay early in the fourth quarter. Bothwell connected from 30 yards out, and the Gretna defense did the rest.

An interception by linebacker Alex Runge snuffed one Prep drive and a fumble recovery by Brayden Moore ended another. The Junior Jays had one final chance with 1:18 left but two big plays by defensive end Korver Demma — a stop on Brown and a fumble recovery on fourth and 10 — sealed the win.

"We knew that we were going to have to play four quarters to win this game," Kayl said. "That last stand was huge and I just thought our whole team did a solid job."

Omaha Creighton Prep (1-3).....7 6 0 0—13

Gretna (3-0)...............................6 0 7 3—16

G: FG 21 Cameron Bothwell

CP: Marty Brown 76 run (Ford Hamilton kick)

G: FG 37 Bothwell

CP: Brown 69 run (kick failed)

G: Tyson Boganowski 9 pass from Zane Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: FG 30 Bothwell