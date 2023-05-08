The Gretna scoring explosion at the state soccer tournament was on display again.

After leading 6-0 at halftime, the Dragons defeated Lincoln East 8-1 in a Class A first-round game on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

In its past four matches at state, Gretna has outscored its opponents 24-4, including an 8-0 championship match against Omaha Westside last season.

On Monday, Gretna got a fast start with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the match.

Junior forward Michael Stukenholtz scored three goals. Also scoring were Colin McClung, Maguire Perkins, Brett Perkins and Parker Poole.

One goal was an own goal, knocked in off an East defender off a Gretna corner kick.

When the Dragons scored just 2 minutes, 31 seconds into the match, it came on a great setup from Maguire Perkins. He dribbled all the way to the end of the field before dropping a pass back to McClung who drilled the shot in front of the goal.

Maguire Perkins made it 2-0 just five minutes later with a shot from 12 yards.

Then came the Stukenholtz show, when he scored three goals over a 10-minute stretch of the first half.

The first came on a long, fast run up the left side for a 3-0 lead. Just 2 minutes later he scored another great goal. It came on a counterattack just moments after one of East’s best scoring chances. But Stukenholtz’s speed can flip the field in a flash, and he made another run up the left side. Then he made one move in front of the goal to beat a defender and score. His third goal came on a rebound shot off the goalie to make it 6-0.

Stukenholtz entered state with 14 goals, and quickly raised his total to 17.

East’s goal came with five minutes remaining in the match on a penalty kick by Admir Mujkic.

Gretna led in shots 16-8.

Gretna also beat Lincoln East during the regular season, 7-2.

East (9-8) got a surprise spot at state with an upset win against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest last week in the district championship.

