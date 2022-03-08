Gretna downs Omaha Central in double overtime to advance to state semifinal

LINCOLN — Landon Pokorski started the second overtime with a teardrop basket and made his last four free throws as No. 4 Gretna defeated No. 5 Omaha Central 67-65 in the Class A boys first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Gretna will play defending champion Millard North, ranked third and the tournament's No. 1 seed, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Central, in its final game with Eric Behrens as coach, forced overtime after trailing by 13 with 4 minutes left.

