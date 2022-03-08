Gretna downs Omaha Central in double overtime to advance to state semifinal

LINCOLN — Landon Pokorski started the second overtime with a teardrop basket and made his last four free throws as No. 4 Gretna defeated No. 5 Omaha Central 67-65 in the Class A boys first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Gretna will play defending champion Millard North, ranked third and the tournament's No. 1 seed, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Central, in its final game with Eric Behrens as coach, forced overtime after trailing by 13 with 4 minutes left.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Monday
Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz pulls down a rebound over Waverly's Cole Murray during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder reacts to a foul call in the first half against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Lucas Brown grabs a rebound above Waverly's Landon Tjaden during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Kyler Nordstrom passes the ball against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Tjaden tips the ball away as Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans prepares to shoot during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Lucas Brown, left, and Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz aggressively guard Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr passes the ball against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Julianna Jones (33) stretches out for a rebound ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson (50) slips past Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) and Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown gets squished between Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) and Miranda Kelly (5) while shooting the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt (1) runs down the court with Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) keeping pace in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) gets tripped up in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Emorie Swanson (33) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) falls on top of Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayla Cleveland (31), second from right, react to a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) goes for two points around Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers calls out to his team in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) passes the ball to teammate Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon watches his team in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cora Olsen finished with seven points for the Patriots, who will put their unbeaten record on the line against Lincoln Southwest in the semifinal Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers talks to his team between quarters of the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) blocks a shots by Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun (24) runs down the court with Omaha Central's Calista Perkins (31) close behind in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lincoln Southwest bench reacts to a call in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest means cheer during the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (24) leans to keep the ball inbounds in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (23) shoots the ball between Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling (4) and Brinly Christensen (30) in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada talks with an official during the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) eyes the basket with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) trailing her in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace (10) passes the ball in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (30) celebrates while running off the court for a timeout in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central head coach Michael Kroupa calls out to his team in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. Passes the ball in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game no Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Tjaden dives to get a ball in front of Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans, left, and Augustine Schwarz, right guard Waverly's Cole Murray during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Cole Murray knocks the ball away from Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Head Coach JJ Stoffel watches his team take on Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. guards Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. walks off of the court after losing in double overtime to Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Kaedon Patton gets a hand in as Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman pulls down a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Michael Mickey dives for a loose ball in the first half against Beatrice during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Austin Thyne tries to dribble around Beatrice's Shelton Crawford during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens blocks a shot by Scottsbluff's Kellon Harris in the first half during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Tyler Harre, left, and Beatrice's Luke Feist fight for a first-half rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill shoots over Waverly's Cole Murray during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Trevor Schwartz tries to block a shot by Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens during a Class B state basketball game on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports