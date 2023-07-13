Gretna East will split its postseason appearances between Classes A and B as the new school joins the Metro Conference.

School officials and the league worked it out that Gretna East will be in Class A for team sports — volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball and soccer — except for football, in which Gretna East received a Class B football schedule from the NSAA.

In all other sports, the Griffins will compete in Class B. The compromise was needed because the Metro accepted Gretna East as a member and included the Griffins in its scheduling.

Games between Class A schools are worth two points more in the NSAA point system than when a Class A plays a team in a lower classification.

Metro schools would be at a disadvantage playing the Griffins as a Class B opponent. And likewise, if Gretna East was in Class B it would be getting two bonus points for every game against a Class A opponent.

Gretna High, from which East is being spun off, remains Class A in all sports.

Other schools changing conferences this year include Ashland-Greenwood, leaving the Capitol for the Trailblazer; Hastings, from the Greater Nebraska to the Eastern Midlands as the league’s westernmost school and Giltner, from the Crossroads to Twin Valley.

For 2024-25, Hi Line (the Elwood/Eustis Farnam co-op) is leaving the Fort Kearney and Sutherland the South Platte Valley for the Republican Plains.

No football at Osmond, Elba

Osmond in Eight Man-2 and Elba in Six Man, because of low participation, have canceled their football seasons.

Osmond was 3-5 last season. Elba 0-8.

The NSAA has paired up six of Elba’s opponents for games, leaving two with open weeks. For Osmond, it was four opponents paired up, four with open weeks.

Elba coach Logan Simmerman said only four of the 17 boys in the school were going to play.

“We are adding a St. Paul transfer boy, and a foreign exchange student. So this may put us at six, but not enough to compete varsity-wise,’’ Simmerman said. “We may be in the same predicament for the upcoming two-year cycle. There is an open meeting to discuss our options for next year.”

New baseball coaches

Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast have named new baseball coaches.

The Links have hired Chaz Dunn to replace Jon Beiermann. The Rockets’ new coach will be Fletcher Zornes, who takes over for Kyle Parker.

Dunn, who teaches business at Lincoln High, played baseball at Peru State.

Zornes, a former player and coach at Lincoln Pius X, played at Grinnell. He teaches history at Lincoln High and is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan.

Mike Patterson contributed to this report.​