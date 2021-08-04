Gretna falls in first round; Hastings continues in winners bracket at American Legion regional

The Dragons fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the game. They trailed 3-0 after three innings and 6-0 in the fourth.

"Offensively, we didn't execute," coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "And we left runners on base all day."

A two-run single by Hogan Ralston put the 26-11 Railcats on top in the first. Gretna threatened in the first and second by putting its first two batters on base but came up empty both times.

"If we can score those runs early, maybe it's a different game," O'Flynn said.

​Cabot pushed across a single run in the third and three more in the fourth. The big blow in that fourth inning was a two-run triple by Kyler Carmack.

The Dragons scored their only runs in the bottom of the fourth. One came home on a double-play grounder and the other scored on an RBI single by Brayden Chaney.

The Railcats made it 7-2 in the sixth and carried that advantage into the seventh, when left fielder Jaiden Ryals made the defensive play of the game. He robbed leadoff batter Mick Huber of extra bases, making a diving catch down the line.

"That was an incredible catch," O'Flynn said. "They're a good team and they made the plays."