Gretna falls in first round; Hastings continues in winners bracket at American Legion regional

HASTINGS, Neb. — As the host team for the American Legion Mid-South Regional, Hastings Five Points Bank has known all summer it would be part of the tournament.
The Chiefs proved they belong with a 3-0 victory over Missouri champion Washington in a first-round game Wednesday night at Duncan Field. Hastings (30-13) advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Thursday against Iowa champion Dubuque County.
"We knew these other teams had to earn it harder than we did," Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt said. "We want to earn it the rest of the way."
Starter Brayden Mackey led Hastings, allowing three singles in six innings. He left the game in the seventh after an infield error put Washington's leadoff batter on base.
Gabe Conant came on to get the save, getting a groundout and two strikeouts.
"Our guys rallied behind Mackey," Marquardt said. "He threw a great game."
Mackey was making his first start since surrendering eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the team from Omaha Creighton Prep at the Legion state tournament.
"I had all three pitches working for me," he said. "That was really the key."
Mackey added that he worked through some pre-tourney jitters.
"The whole week I've been nervous," he said. "Once we got those two runs I was more relaxed."
The game was scoreless until the Chiefs scored twice in the fourth. Macrae Huyser had an RBI bunt single and Mackey brought home the second run with a groundout.
Hastings added another run in the fifth on a run-scoring triple by Braden Kalvelage.
The Chiefs had strong support from the home fans Wednesday night, something Marquardt said he hopes continues the rest of the tournament.
"The crowd was behind us all game," he said. "We hope to keep packing them in."
Washington (22-13) drops into a 1 p.m. losers bracket game Thursday against Colorado champion Grand Junction.
Hastings (30-13)...................000 210 0—3 4 2
Washington, Mo. (22-13)......000 000 0—0 3 1
W: Mackey. L: Matchell. S: Conant. 2B: H, Conant. 3B: H, Kalvelage.
Cabot Arkansas 7, Gretna 2
Gretna's first trip to an American Legion regional did not go the way the team had hoped.
Arkansas champion Cabot defeated the Nebraska champion Dragons 7-2 in a Mid-South Regional game at Duncan Field. The loss drops 36-16 Gretna into a 10 a.m. elimination game Thursday against Kansas champion Pittsburg.
The Dragons fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the game. They trailed 3-0 after three innings and 6-0 in the fourth.
"Offensively, we didn't execute," coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "And we left runners on base all day."
A two-run single by Hogan Ralston put the 26-11 Railcats on top in the first. Gretna threatened in the first and second by putting its first two batters on base but came up empty both times.
"If we can score those runs early, maybe it's a different game," O'Flynn said.
Cabot pushed across a single run in the third and three more in the fourth. The big blow in that fourth inning was a two-run triple by Kyler Carmack.
The Dragons scored their only runs in the bottom of the fourth. One came home on a double-play grounder and the other scored on an RBI single by Brayden Chaney.
The Railcats made it 7-2 in the sixth and carried that advantage into the seventh, when left fielder Jaiden Ryals made the defensive play of the game. He robbed leadoff batter Mick Huber of extra bases, making a diving catch down the line.
"That was an incredible catch," O'Flynn said. "They're a good team and they made the plays."
That loomed large when the next two batters reached base. But a 5-3 double play ended it, boosting the Arkansas champs into a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Thursday.
"It was a 13-hour drive for us to get here so I didn't know what to expect," Railcats coach Cody Perrin said. "Getting those two runs early helped and we got some big hits today."
Cabot, Arkansas (26-11)....201 301 0—7 10 0
Gretna (36-16)..................000 200 0—2 8 1
W: Ralston. L: Chaney. 2B: G, Silliman. 3B: C, Carmack.
