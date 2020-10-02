Gretna football remains undefeated with win over Omaha Skutt

Quarterback Zane Flores threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Gretna to a 31-28 win over host Omaha Skutt.

​Flores, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, tossed all three TD passes to Trevor Marshall. They were for 16, 42 and 49 yards.

He also scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter that put the Dragons ahead 31-21. The SkyHawks scored a touchdown later in the third quarter but the teams fought through a scoreless fourth.

Gretna moved to 6-0 while Skutt fell to 4-2.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.