Gretna football remains undefeated with win over Omaha Skutt
FOOTBALL

Gretna football remains undefeated with win over Omaha Skutt

Gretna's Arian Garcia picks quarterback Zane Flores after the Dragons defeated Omaha Skutt 31-28.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Quarterback Zane Flores threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Gretna to a 31-28 win over host Omaha Skutt.

​Flores, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, tossed all three TD passes to Trevor Marshall. They were for 16, 42 and 49 yards.

He also scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter that put the Dragons ahead 31-21. The SkyHawks scored a touchdown later in the third quarter but the teams fought through a scoreless fourth.

Gretna moved to 6-0 while Skutt fell to 4-2.

