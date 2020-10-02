Gretna football remains undefeated with win over Omaha Skutt

Quarterback Zane Flores threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to lead Gretna to a 31-28 win over host Omaha Skutt.
Flores, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, tossed all three TD passes to Trevor Marshall. They were for 16, 42 and 49 yards.
He also scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter that put the Dragons ahead 31-21. The SkyHawks scored a touchdown later in the third quarter but the teams fought through a scoreless fourth.
Gretna moved to 6-0 while Skutt fell to 4-2.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports