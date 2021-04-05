Gretna freshman Beau Petersen wins Alex Shives Classic golf tournament

Beau Petersen’s first high school victory came on his home course.

The Gretna freshman survived a scare on the last hole to post a 1-over 72 at Oak Hills. The score held up for the win Monday at the Alex Shives High School Classic.

In the day’s final group, Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X came to the 18th hole in the lead at even par after back-to-back birdies. But the senior double-bogeyed.

Kolbas couldn’t find his drive in high grass and played his provisional ball. With Petersen watching, the Iowa Western commit couldn’t get up-and-down to force a playoff.

“I wanted to play the 18th again if he was to bogey," Petersen said. “I knew I could do better on 18 than I had done.”

When the winner had played the 18th, his drive stayed inbounds by about a foot but was in the wooded left rough. Petersen punched out and made bogey, his only back-nine blemish after a birdie and seven pars.

Many of the top teams in Class A were at the tournament sponsored by Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. It honors Shives, a former Papio golfer who was the golf professional at Tara Hills when he was killed in a one-vehicle accident in 2015.