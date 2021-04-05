Gretna freshman Beau Petersen wins Alex Shives Classic golf tournament

Beau Petersen’s first high school victory came on his home course.
The Gretna freshman survived a scare on the last hole to post a 1-over 72 at Oak Hills. The score held up for the win Monday at the Alex Shives High School Classic.
In the day’s final group, Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X came to the 18th hole in the lead at even par after back-to-back birdies. But the senior double-bogeyed.
Kolbas couldn’t find his drive in high grass and played his provisional ball. With Petersen watching, the Iowa Western commit couldn’t get up-and-down to force a playoff.
“I wanted to play the 18th again if he was to bogey," Petersen said. “I knew I could do better on 18 than I had done.”
When the winner had played the 18th, his drive stayed inbounds by about a foot but was in the wooded left rough. Petersen punched out and made bogey, his only back-nine blemish after a birdie and seven pars.
Many of the top teams in Class A were at the tournament sponsored by Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. It honors Shives, a former Papio golfer who was the golf professional at Tara Hills when he was killed in a one-vehicle accident in 2015.
Petersen and Jackson Benge, another freshman, led the Dragons to the team title. Their 303 score was 10 ahead of Pius X.
Gretna coach Scott Boehler brought six golfers to the tournament, one ineligible for team scoring, and all were in the top 12. Beside Petersen and Benge (76), Colton Stock shot 77, Nolan Johnson and Christopher Atkinson 78 and sixth man Parker Jones 79.
“I’ve been really happy with everybody’s scoring. Pushing each other is the biggest thing," Boehler said. “Beau’s performance was awesome as a freshman. With the (windy) condition, he played well.”
Team scoring: Gretna 303, Lincoln Pius X 313, Elkhorn South 319, Omaha Creighton Prep 322, Papillion-La Vista 335, Millard West 335, Omaha Westside 337, Papio South 351, Millard North 354, Lincoln SE 361, Fremont 368.
Individual leaders: Beau Petersen, Gretna, 72; Jason Kolbas, LPX, 73; Andrew Whittaker, ES, 73; Jackson Benge, Gretna, 76; Colton Stock, Gretna, 77; Teddy Peterson, OCP 77, Jack Davis, PLV, 77; Kody Sander, LPX, 78; Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 78; Christopher Atkinson, Gretna, 79.