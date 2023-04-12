Check another challenge off for the champs.

The top-ranked Gretna girls scored a pair of second-half goals and notched their 10th-consecutive shutout to start the season, besting Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt 2-0 in a battle of two-time defending state champions on Wednesday night.

It was the first time this season that the Dragons, who won the Metro Conference tournament title two nights earlier, hadn’t scored in the opening 40 minutes or led at halftime. But Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said his talk at the break centered around the simple things. He credited Skutt's game plan, but said his side just wasn’t “as clean the first half as we normally are.”

“Some games are going to be like that,” Hutchison said. “Not every game is going to be perfect. The conversation was ‘all right, here’s what they’re doing. Here’s what we can fix pretty easily for us.’ And the girls did it, and we were able to get out of here with a hard fought 2-0 victory.”

Senior midfielder Madelyn White gave Gretna all the offense it would need in the 51st minute, taking a short pass to the left from Sonora De Fini and depositing it for her third of the season. It was her second goal in as many matches after the Augustana commit put the finishing touches on Monday’s 4-0 win.

Skutt got into its attack a bit after the goal, putting together enough offense to stem the tide for a stretch.

But the Dragons would break through again, with De Fini getting the final touch on a ball in a scrum to roll it toward goal. It was the team-leading 10th of the season for the sophomore.

Asked afterward if he thought his team executed well after the break, Hutchison called it “better.”

“It still wasn’t maybe to the level of where we were a couple days ago in those Metro games,” he said.

It was the first time this season, he added, that he saw the piling up of minutes come into play. Wednesday’s match was the fifth in seven days for the Dragons.

“That’s gonna happen. And the girls battled through, they did their part,” Hutchison said. “Beating Skutt 2-0 is nothing to be ashamed of. That’s a good team, and that’s a good victory for us.”

While it might be the Gretna scorers that get the headlines, it was the group on the other end of the pitch that extended the shutout streak to double digits.

“They’re just staying really structured,” Hutchison said. “They’re very disciplined. When they have to make plays, they do.

“Defensively, they’re very focused. And they take a lot of pride back there with each other. They know the streak. It might come to an end sometime, but they’re fighting for it.”

Skutt was without Tess Behrens and Presley Douglas, their two leading goal scorers from a year ago. It was the fourth straight match that Behrens missed while Douglas isn’t expected to make her season debut until next week at the earliest.

Still, SkyHawk coach John Carlson liked his team’s fight against the top team in the state.

“I have great respect for Gretna,” Carlson said. “At the end of the day, they just made some plays.”

He’ll take some of that encouragement into a Saturday match against Class A No. 6 Millard West in the Kicks for a Cure event at Morrison Stadium. Skutt then hosts Bennington, ranked sixth in Class B, on Monday.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to take care of our business of a three-peat,” Carlson said. “That effort, and the way we were very organized defensively, those are definitely positives.”

Gretna hosts Omaha Northwest (1-8) on Friday before three matches in eight days, all against ranked competition. A Saturday clash with Lincoln Southwest, the third-ranked team in the state, begins the stretch.

Gretna (10-0) ................. 0 2—2

At Omaha Skutt (5-2) .... 0 0—0

Goals: G, Madelyn White, Sonora De Fini.