A Red led redemption put the exclamation point on yet another statement victory for the queens of the Metro.

Top-ranked Gretna won its third-consecutive Metro Conference tournament title Monday, doing all of its scoring in the final 44 minutes of a 4-0 win over No. 4 Omaha Marian.

And the cherry on top came - appropriately - from senior Madelyn White, the girl they call “Red.”

White’s right-footed rocket from an angle on the right about 25 yards about had eyes for the far left side of the goal, and its significance was lost on no one in green Monday night.

It was in this same game - also against the Crusaders - and in an eerily similar spot on the field that White tore her ACL a year ago.

“Same team, same time, same everything,” the Augustana recruit said afterwards. “One year mark, and I’m back.”

She certainly is.

Her second goal of the season might not have been a game-winner, but it sent the Gretna bench into a frenzy like it had just clinched a state title.

“The sound that came off that ball when she struck it…and we all on this end, you could see the angle, and you could see her winding up, and you could see the wheels turning in her head,” Dragons coach Chace Hutchison said. “It was a beautiful hit. That’s what we see in practice. I’m just glad she had the confidence in herself, and she knows that we have the belief in her that she can take that hit. It was perfectly placed.”

It was in front of that same bench 362 days earlier that White went down in a heap late in the Dragons win.

“Last year we won, (but) the feeling was entirely different going onto that bus because of the last-minute injury to her,” Hutchison said. “And the sound that came from her knee, we all heard it on the bench. I’m so glad that we heard a different sound coming off that ball today.“

Tears to both her ACL and meniscus required surgery. White attacked rehab like she does defenses.

“She did not miss a weight-training session. She didn’t miss an open field session. She worked to get healthy at rehab all the time,” Hutchison said. “She came back stronger, came back faster.

“Now to get on the field, and get around, it took a little bit. But you could see that Red was back, and that she was getting the confidence.”

Sonora De Fini notched a brace on Monday, her second in as many weeks against Marian. The sophomore is now tied for the team lead with teammate Allison Marshall, who also found the back of the net.

It was a complete effort for the Dragons, who improved to 9-0 on the season and pushed their winning streak to 33 matches. They’ve outscored opponents 37-0 on the year.

“They’re a tough team,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “They’re just strong.”

Her team was playing without two starting defenders that were injured in Saturday's semifinals, but still managed to hold its own for the first 35 minutes against the two-time defending state champions. Even after De Fini scored in the 37th minute, DeGeorge said there was plenty to be encouraged about.

“I said ‘hey, we need to get a goal in the first eight minutes.’ And they got the goal instead of us,” she said. “We had opportunities, and again we didn’t capitalize. We have to capitalize on any opportunity that we have.”

Omaha Marian (8-3) 0 0 - 0

Gretna (9-0) 1 3 - 4

GOALS: G, Sonora De Fini 2, Allison Marshall, Madelyn White.

Photos: Soccer metro conference finals 2023