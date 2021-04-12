Gretna girls defeat Millard North to win Metro soccer title in first year in conference

From new on the scene to conference queens.
Class A No. 2 Gretna left little doubt as to who the top team in the Metro Conference is, handling Millard North 4-1 on Monday night in the championship match of the conference’s girls soccer tournament at Collin Stadium.
The Dragons got a pair of goals from freshman Alison Marshall and won the Metro title in their first season in the conference.
“We didn’t really play well first half,” Gretna coach Digger Hawkins said. “Sign of a good team ... we don’t play well, and we still win 4-1.”
Despite being outshot 16-6, Millard North had its share of chances, including back-to-back golden opportunities near the midway point of the first half.
But Gretna would make the near misses hurt, getting a goal from Chaley French in the 19th minute. The junior got a high left foot to a bouncing ball in the box, converting the corner kick into a 1-0 lead.
Marshall scored her first goal of the match just before halftime, outrunning a defender to a bouncing ball ahead and going from an angle on the right to the left side of the goal.
“Alison’s a talent,” Hawkins said. “She’s so strong, and she comes up big in big games, so it didn’t surprise me.”
Millard North drew within one when Campbell Zimmers converted a penalty kick seven minutes into the second half. The Mustangs nearly equalized less than a minute later, but Sena Ahovissi’s shot went off the left post.
Gretna would put the game away shortly after, getting blasts from Marshall and Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber just over two minutes apart.
“To be fair, we scored some impressive goals,” Hawkins said.
Much like in their match the previous week, a 3-0 Gretna win, Millard North coach James Abueg pointed to his team’s inability to cash in on opportunities as the difference.
“What I told the girls is that we’ve just got to capitalize and finish,” Abueg said. “That first 20 minutes in the second half, especially after we scored the goal, I think we had a little pressure on them. We just couldn’t finish goals. In order for us to win games, we’ve got to finish.”
It was more of the same for Hawkins and the Dragons, who outscored four Metro tournament opponents by a combined 24-2.
When the defensive focus is on Weber, it allows others like French and Marshall more room to roam.
“Like I’ve said, we’re not one player,” Hawkins said. “And we had an idea that they were going to (man-mark Weber) and be close to another. But we’re not two players, either. We’re more than that. I think top to bottom, this is a good squad.”