Gretna girls defeat Millard North to win Metro soccer title in first year in conference

Millard North drew within one when Campbell Zimmers converted a penalty kick seven minutes into the second half. The Mustangs nearly equalized less than a minute later, but Sena Ahovissi’s shot went off the left post.

Gretna would put the game away shortly after, getting blasts from Marshall and Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber just over two minutes apart.

“To be fair, we scored some impressive goals,” Hawkins said.

Much like in their match the previous week, a 3-0 Gretna win, Millard North coach James Abueg pointed to his team’s inability to cash in on opportunities as the difference.

“What I told the girls is that we’ve just got to capitalize and finish,” Abueg said. “That first 20 minutes in the second half, especially after we scored the goal, I think we had a little pressure on them. We just couldn’t finish goals. In order for us to win games, we’ve got to finish.”

It was more of the same for Hawkins and the Dragons, who outscored four Metro tournament opponents by a combined 24-2.

When the defensive focus is on Weber, it allows others like French and Marshall more room to roam.