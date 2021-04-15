Gretna girls soccer honors fallen teammate, defeats Papillion-La Vista South

The top-ranked team in the state looked like it was playing with one extra on Thursday night. And its coach isn’t so sure it wasn’t.

“We definitely had an angel looking down on us,” Gretna coach Digger Hawkins said.

On the night they honored a fallen teammate, the Class A No. 1 Dragons put together perhaps their most impressive match of the season, running away with a 7-0 win over fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.

Chaley French and Sarah Weber each scored a pair of goals as Gretna remained unbeaten.

“We were fantastic tonight,” Hawkins said.

But the final tally almost seemed secondary on a night when the Dragons remembered Addisyn Pfeifer, a teammate who was lost in a June 2019 car crash that killed four Gretna students.

Hawkins said he wondered how his team would handle the emotional evening.

“Our seniors, with what they’ve been through, and especially with how close they were with Addisyn, they were excellent tonight,” he said. “It was a special night. It’s something I’ll never forget and it’s something that, I’m sure, the Pfeiffer family will never forget.”