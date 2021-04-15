 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gretna girls soccer honors fallen teammate, defeats Papillion-La Vista South
0 comments
topical top story
SOCCER

Gretna girls soccer honors fallen teammate, defeats Papillion-La Vista South

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson check in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

The top-ranked team in the state looked like it was playing with one extra on Thursday night. And its coach isn’t so sure it wasn’t.

“We definitely had an angel looking down on us,” Gretna coach Digger Hawkins said.

On the night they honored a fallen teammate, the Class A No. 1 Dragons put together perhaps their most impressive match of the season, running away with a 7-0 win over fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.

Chaley French and Sarah Weber each scored a pair of goals as Gretna remained unbeaten.

“We were fantastic tonight,” Hawkins said.

Addisyn-Pfeifer

Addisyn Pfeifer

But the final tally almost seemed secondary on a night when the Dragons remembered Addisyn Pfeifer, a teammate who was lost in a June 2019 car crash that killed four Gretna students.

Hawkins said he wondered how his team would handle the emotional evening.

“Our seniors, with what they’ve been through, and especially with how close they were with Addisyn, they were excellent tonight,” he said. “It was a special night. It’s something I’ll never forget and it’s something that, I’m sure, the Pfeiffer family will never forget.”

On the heels of winning the Metro Conference tournament title on Monday night, the Dragons tacked on a seventh win over an opponent that has been ranked this season.

Gretna has a goal differential of 81 through its 12 matches. Thursday’s win was the ninth time it’s scored five or more goals in a match.

Papillion-La Vista South (8-2)...0 0—0

At Gretna (12-0)........................3 4—7

GOALS: G, Chaley French 2, Sarah Weber 2, Savannah DeFini, Madelyn White, Savannah Andrews.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert