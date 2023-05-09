Gretna's dominance that has spanned the length of three seasons brought an end to Papillion-La Vista's special season with a 6-0 win in the state quarterfinals at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dragon dominion began with the De Fini sisters, as junior London opened the scoring with a shot that found the top right corner of the net from an angle that would normally only present an opportunity for a cross. But the shot somehow bulged the net for her sixth goal of the season and put Gretna ahead 1-0 in the eighth minute.

London admitted that it was intended to be a cross, but after it went in, she found younger sister, Sonora (sophomore) for an embrace.

"I love my sister. I love playing with her," London said. "Obviously playing with Savannah last year, I love that. She's the first person I go to because we got that connection and we love each other so much and we always help each other on the field, that was an amazing feeling."

Four minutes later, a corner kick punched up in the air by Monarchs junior goalkeeper Morgan Byrd found the feet of Sonora, who executed a superb turn and finish into the back of the net for her 17th goal.

Within a two-minute span right in the middle of the first half, junior Allison Marshall and sophomore Karli Williams scored from the penalty spot, Marshall extending her tally on the season to 21 after a foul in the box, and Williams scoring No. 6 after a handball.

Sophomore Addison Larock added to the Gretna glut of goals inside of two minutes before halftime to send the No. 1 seed to the break up 5-0.

After a fairly quiet first 24 minutes of the second half, Mallorie Maderak passed off to Isabelle Franks, who sent a beautiful arching shot from the left outside edge of the penalty box into the top right corner of the net to add to the Dragons tally.

The biggest difference for Gretna after eking out a 1-0 win over Papio in the season opener: familiarity with a new formation.

"At the beginning of the season, we started a new formation this year," London said. "I think that we just needed to ease into that, and I think once we did, we started playing more as a team. We started connecting more, and I think that as the season went on, we got more confident in the positions we were playing. So I think that was the difference."

Running an uncommon and unfamiliar formation, the change was what it took for the Dragons to run their players in as many places as possible.

"That's what it took to get the appropriate players on the field together," head coach Chace Hutchison said. "And that's the job of the coach. And Papio was our first game, and there was definitely some things to work out in that first game and the girls know it now. And they feel confident in it, they know the movements, they know the patterns, and they find each other, so you can see the growth of their technical game and tactical game can definitely be seen in first game to this game against the same opponent."

