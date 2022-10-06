Gretna holds off Papio South with big defensive plays

Korver Demma fixed a flat before it became a full puncture of Gretna’s undefeated season.

The Dragons had stalled out after taking a 27-6 lead. Now it was Papillion-La Vista South’s ball with a chance to tie the game in the third quarter.

But Demma was there to catch a pass batted up by linebacker Brayden Moore. His 40-yard pick-six was the pick-me-up the state’s No. 1-ranked team needed Thursday night.

Nor was Demma, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior defensive end, done with takeaways. On Papio South’s next series, already whammed when leading rusher Devyn Jones was hurt at the end of a 31-yard run, Demma covered a fumbled snap as the Titans were rushing to get in one more play with the wind before quarter’s end.

Oklahoma State quarterback pledge Zane Flores, who struggled against the wind, then hit Blayke Moore with a 33-yard strike on a post pattern.

Gretna thus motored into the night with a 41-27 win to improve to 7-0. No. 10 Papio South fell to 5-2, with its other loss to No. 2 Elkhorn South.

Flores was 17 of 33 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, the other to Tyson B after running for his team’s three scores in a 20-point first quarter. Besides the wind, he also worked without leading rusher Isaiah Weber, who was injured late in the first half.

Jones went down after getting traction with a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs. He ended with 99 yards on 18 carries, only 24 coming in the first half.

Papio South junior Sam Schuler threw for a career-high 292 yards, including a 53-yard scoring pass to Royceon Skogerboe in the second quarter and a 4-yarder to him in the final 15 seconds.

Gretna (7-0);20;7;7;7--41

At Papillion-La Vista South (5-2);0;6;14;7-27

G: Zane Flores 2 run (Cameron Bothwell kick)

G: Flores 34 run (kick blocked)

G: Flores 1 run (Bothwell kick)

PS: Royceon Skogerboe 53 pass from Sam Schuler (PAT failed)

G: Tyson Boganowski 12 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

PS: Devyn Jones 10 run (Jones pass from Schuler)

PS: Jones 12 run (PAT failed)

G: Korver Demma 40 interception return (Bothwell kick)

G: Blayke Moore 33 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

PS: Skogerboe 4 pass from Schuler (Christian Campbell kick)

Friday’s top five

Top 10 No. 7 Kearney (5-1) at No. 4 Omaha Westside (5-1), 7 p.m.: Both teams in need of a bounce-back win after being upset last week. North Platte rushers gashed Westside’s defense for more than 350 yards, but that’s not where Kearney is best on offense. The visiting Bearcats definitely need to clean up the uncharacteristic special-team errors they made against Grand Island.

Top 10 No. 2 Elkhorn South (6-0) at No. 6 Grand Island (5-1), 7 p.m.: With this game and a season-ender against No. 3 Omaha North, Elkhorn South definitely finds out where it stacks up in a Class A playoff chase wider open than a week ago. The Storm seem to have all the parts. Grand Island continues to win the close games.

York (3-3) at Class B No. 8 Seward (5-1), 7 p.m.: Renewal of an age-old rivalry between the U.S. 34 towns. York’s losses are to top-six teams. Seward’s loss is to No. 7 Lincoln Pius X.

Class C-1 No. 7 Adams Central (6-0) at No. 1 Aurora (6-0), 7 p.m.: The host Huskies continue to flatten their opponents behind nifty RB Carlos Collazo, big lines and a solid defense, Playing five ranked teams, their average score has been 46-12. Adams Central is facing its first ranked opponent and draws No. 6 McCook next week.

Eight Man-1 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh (6-0) at No. 2 Cross County (6-0), 7 p.m.: A collision of two of the last six undefeateds in their class. Could be a quick game. Clarkson/Leigh averages five passes a game as Kyle Kasik is averaging 190 yards a game rushing. Cross County averages 10 yards a pop on the ground.

Osceola sprinter returns

Isaiah Zelasney is back for Osceola and that could spell a good postseason run for the Bulldogs, currently unranked in Eight Man-1 despite a 5-1 start.

The speedster, who’s swept the Class D 100-200-400 at state track the past two years, missed the first five games while recovering from shoulder surgery in the summer.

He ran for 280 yards and scored on five of his 12 carries in his first game back. Couple him with rookie quarterback Cale Gustafson, who ran for almost 900 yards in Zelasney’s absence, and their running attack will deal defenses fits, ran for 144 yards on 16 tries and a pair touchdowns in the Bulldogs 66-36 win over a pretty good Fullerton team.

Those 144 yards by the Bulldogs junior elevated him over the one thousand yard rushing mark (1,029 yards) in his 1st year at the QB position.​