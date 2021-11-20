Gretna is hitting its stride just in time for Dragons to play for their first state title

“Mick is a leader and one of our few starters who plays both ways,” Kayl said. “He’s a tough kid who just hates to lose.”

Huber scored again later in the game, Flores accounted for three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — and the Gretna defense did the rest. The shutout victory elevated the Dragons into the title game against Omaha Westside, the defending champion that is riding a 24-game win streak.

“It’s tough not to think of ourselves as underdogs,” Kayl said. “We know we’re in for a tough battle and our kids understand that, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Huber echoed that sentiment.

“In a way we feel as though we’ve been an underdog all season,” he said. “It’s something that suits us well because then the pressure is on the other team.”

It’s possible the state final will be Huber’s last football game. He also is a standout baseball player — Huber helped Gretna win its first Class A American Legion state title last summer — and is uncertain of his college plans for next year.

Right now, he has just one thing on his mind.