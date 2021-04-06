Gretna is new to Metro soccer, but the Dragons are likely to make big impact in tournament

“There’s a lot of name teams (in the Metro),” senior forward Sarah Weber said. “What’s fun about this season especially is that we haven’t played a lot of these teams. We’re going into this relying on our game and how we can play, not worrying so much about what other teams do. All we’re doing is going out and playing how we know how to play.”

Weber knows only one way to play: hard.

The Nebraska recruit has 17 goals and 10 assists already this season, all while drawing double and triple team attention on a nightly basis.

“That’s honestly fine with me because that just creates so much space for my teammates,” Weber said. Everyone on my team is equally as gifted. If I can just do my job, we’re going to be fine.”

After reaching the doorstep of the state finals in 2019, the Dragons hoping to reach the next level this season.

Weber and company went toe-to-toe — or maybe nose-to-nose is more appropriate — with Omaha Marian in the semifinals in their first season in Class A.

That 3-1 loss to the state’s winningest program was an experience that set the tone for a run in 2021, Weber said.