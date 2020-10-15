Gretna-Lincoln Southeast football game cancelled 'out of an abundance of caution'

A Top 10 ratings matchup Thursday night between No. 7 Gretna and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field in Lincoln has been called off “out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases.”

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for post-season play,’’ continued a joint statement from the schools.

Gretna has had more than 40 positive cases in students traced to a large gathering outside of school that its school administrators declined to identify.

Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director, on Wednesday cited a homecoming party attended by 200 people, hosted by a parent outside of Omaha, that has been connected to a “huge outbreak” of the virus. Pour did not say specifically where the party occurred.

