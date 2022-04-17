Gretna quarterback Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State

The Dragon opted on Easter to become a Cowboy.

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, the state’s top quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class, announced on Twitter his commitment Sunday night to Oklahoma State, where he’d taken a visit over the weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star prospect picked OSU over offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Indiana and Washington, among others. Flores did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the World-Herald.

In becoming a first-team All-Nebraska pick Flores threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for Gretna, which won the Class A state championship game before having the title stripped for using an ineligible player.

Flores has thrown for more than 6,000 yards in his prep career and completed 70.2% of his passes in 2021.

“I think that is a big thing that improved for me this past season,” Flores told the World-Herald in early April. “Just being as accurate as possible.”

Gretna coach Mike Kayl called Flores the most accurate quarterback he’s been around.

“Zane checks all the boxes, you know, he can make all the throws,” Kayl said. “He is just about as consistent as they come.”

On Feb. 15, Oklahoma State was the second Power Five school to offer Flores a scholarship. Two months later, Flores visited the Cowboys, which rarely recruit players in the state of Nebraska.

He picked OSU, where coach Mike Gundy has posted 16 straight winning seasons, qualifying for as many bowls. Oklahoma State is coming off a 12-2 campaign that included a Fiesta Bowl win and a No. 7 final ranking in the Associated Press poll.

Flores was only lightly recruited by NU, whose previous quarterbacks coach, Mario Verduzco, showed only light interest in the Gretna QB.

Verduzco’s successor, Mark Whipple, secured a commitment from Springfield, Massachusetts three-star signal caller Pop Watson in late February. Whipple had known Watson since the quarterback was in junior high school.

