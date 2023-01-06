 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

  • Updated
Prep Zone Report: 2022 All-Nebraska football team

Zane Flores from Gretna, now on campus at Oklahoma State, is the state's Gatorade football player of the year.

Flores was a four-year starter for the Dragons who set the state record for passing yards in a career with 9,163.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

