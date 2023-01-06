Gretna quarterback Zane Flores named Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Zane Flores from Gretna, now on campus at Oklahoma State, is the state's Gatorade football player of the year.
Flores was a four-year starter for the Dragons who set the state record for passing yards in a career with 9,163.
