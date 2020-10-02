Gretna quarterback Zane Flores throws 3 TDs, runs in another in win over Omaha Skutt

An early 14-point deficit proved to be no problem Friday night for quarterback Zane Flores and his Gretna teammates.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Dragons posted a 31-28 victory over Omaha Skutt. Gretna, ranked No. 8 in Class A, moved to 6-0 while the Class B No. 4 SkyHawks fell to 4-2.
Flores did most of his damage in the first half, completing 20 of 25 passes for 253 yards. All three of his TD passes went to Trevor Marshall, including one just before halftime that put the Dragons ahead to stay.
Gretna needed that big effort because Sam Scott was running wild for the SkyHawks. He rushed for four touchdowns, including a pair of long TD runs in the first three minutes that put Skutt ahead 14-0.
“They came out quick and we weren’t expecting that,” Flores said. “Our defense struggled a little bit at the start but later in the game they came up big.”
Scott scored on early runs of 40 and 76 yards but Flores threw for a pair of touchdowns to tie the game. He found Marshall on a 42-yard TD toss then hit the senior again with a 49-yard scoring strike.
Gretna took its first lead midway through the second quarter on Rylan Penke’s 32-yard field goal. Skutt went back in front 18 seconds later on an electrifying 66-yard TD run by Scott, who started left before cutting clear across the field.
The Dragons recaptured the lead with 59 seconds left in the first half when Flores tossed a 16-yard TD strike to Marshall. That capped a 10-play, 87-yard march to send Gretna to the locker room holding a 24-21 advantage.
There weren’t as many offensive fireworks in the second half as both teams scored once. Flores went in from the 2 on the Dragons’ first possession of the third quarter and Skutt capped a 13-play drive when Scott crashed over from the 1.
Both defenses stiffened in the fourth quarter as rain started to fall, though Skutt had a chance to tie the game with 3:02 left. Placekicker Zach Hodge’s 32-yard attempt was long enough but just missed left.
The SkyHawks’ defense forced Gretna to punt with two minutes remaining but then the Dragons defense responded. A sack by Mick Huber forced Skutt into a fourth-and-long and the SkyHawks fumbled their final snap.
“It’s tough to simulate what Skutt does offensively,” Dragon coach Mike Kayl said. “Fortunately our offense kept us in the game.”
Gretna finished with 361 yards in total offense while Skutt had 427. The Dragons passed for 261 while the SkyHawks ground out 352 on the ground.
“Our kids played their guts out,” Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “We had our chances in that fourth quarter but we came up short.”
Both teams return to action with home games next Friday night. The Dragons will play Elkhorn South while the SkyHawks will play Ralston.
Gretna (6-0)...................14 10 7 0—31
At Omaha Skutt (4-2).....14 7 7 0—28
OS: Sam Scott 40 run (Zach Hodge kick)
OS: Scott 76 run (Hodge kick)
G: Trevor Marshall 42 pass from Zane Flores (John Conoan kick)
G: Marshall 49 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
G: FG 32 Rylan Penke
OS: Scott 66 run (Hodge kick)
G: Marshall 16 pass from Flores (Conoan kick)
G: Flores 2 run (Conoan kick)
OS: Scott 1 run (Hodge kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: G, Mick Huber 18-100, Trevor Marshall 2- -3, TJ Silliman 2-0, Zane Flores 2-3. OS, Sam Scott 23-249, Caden Becker 13-40, Barret Liebentritt 9-63.
Passing: G, Flores 22-30-0 261. OS, Becker 3-8-0 39, Scott 1-2-0 36.
Receiving: G, Marshall 7-123, Jackson Alexander 8-92, Joe Roll 1-7, Silliman 2-4, Caleb Schnell 4-35. OS, Jaden Arkfeld 4-75.
