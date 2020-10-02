Gretna quarterback Zane Flores throws 3 TDs, runs in another in win over Omaha Skutt

An early 14-point deficit proved to be no problem Friday night for quarterback Zane Flores and his Gretna teammates.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Dragons posted a 31-28 victory over Omaha Skutt. Gretna, ranked No. 8 in Class A, moved to 6-0 while the Class B No. 4 SkyHawks fell to 4-2.

Flores did most of his damage in the first half, completing 20 of 25 passes for 253 yards. All three of his TD passes went to Trevor Marshall, including one just before halftime that put the Dragons ahead to stay.

Gretna needed that big effort because Sam Scott was running wild for the SkyHawks. He rushed for four touchdowns, including a pair of long TD runs in the first three minutes that put Skutt ahead 14-0.

“They came out quick and we weren’t expecting that,” Flores said. “Our defense struggled a little bit at the start but later in the game they came up big.”

Scott scored on early runs of 40 and 76 yards but Flores threw for a pair of touchdowns to tie the game. He found Marshall on a 42-yard TD toss then hit the senior again with a 49-yard scoring strike.