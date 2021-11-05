Gretna rallies from scoreless first half to defeat Elkhorn South for semifinal berth

Both Elkhorn South and Gretna knew that a win in Friday’s Class A football quarterfinal game would allow them to host a semifinal game the next week.

By halftime, the Storm and Dragons knew that opponent would be No. 16 seed Omaha North after the Vikings defeated North Platte 35-34.

Gretna saw its chance to avenge a regular-season loss to the Storm and took care of business in the second half, erasing a 7-0 halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 14-7 victory and advance to Class A’s final four and that semifinal against North.

Elkhorn South opened the scoring after forcing and recovering a Gretna fumble on the opening drive of the game. Dragons junior Zane Flores was finishing a 16-yard quarterback keeper near midfield when the ball was knocked from his grip and recovered by Josh McWilliams.

It took the Storm just five plays to turn the turnover into points. Three consecutive running plays moved the ball to the Gretna 37 before quarterback Will Skradis completed his first pass of the game to get the Storm to the 28.

Skradis then had the biggest play of the first half — a 28-yard touchdown run that produced the only points of the half. Carson Crouch added the extra point to put Elkhorn South ahead 7-0 with 8:54 left in the first quarter.