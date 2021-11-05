Gretna rallies from scoreless first half to defeat Elkhorn South for semifinal berth

Both Elkhorn South and Gretna knew that a win in Friday’s Class A football quarterfinal game would allow them to host a semifinal game the next week.
By halftime, the Storm and Dragons knew that opponent would be No. 16 seed Omaha North after the Vikings defeated North Platte 35-34.
Gretna saw its chance to avenge a regular-season loss to the Storm and took care of business in the second half, erasing a 7-0 halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 14-7 victory and advance to Class A’s final four and that semifinal against North.
Elkhorn South opened the scoring after forcing and recovering a Gretna fumble on the opening drive of the game. Dragons junior Zane Flores was finishing a 16-yard quarterback keeper near midfield when the ball was knocked from his grip and recovered by Josh McWilliams.
It took the Storm just five plays to turn the turnover into points. Three consecutive running plays moved the ball to the Gretna 37 before quarterback Will Skradis completed his first pass of the game to get the Storm to the 28.
Skradis then had the biggest play of the first half — a 28-yard touchdown run that produced the only points of the half. Carson Crouch added the extra point to put Elkhorn South ahead 7-0 with 8:54 left in the first quarter.
Gretna made a field goal late in the second quarter, but the 24-yard kick didn’t count because the Dragons were flagged for a delay of game. When the ball was moved back five yards, the kick sailed wide right.
The Dragons’ offense ended its scoring drought midway through the third quarter after the defense ended an Elkhorn South drive on fourth down.
Elkhorn South gave the Dragons a 15-yard personal foul on the snap. Gretna then took nine plays to grind out the next 38 yards. The final play, a 5-yard pass from Flores to Tyson Boganowski, gave the Dragons their first six points, with Cameron Bothwell’s PAT tying the game at 7.
The 9-2 Storm had several chances to retake the lead, but holding and personal foul penalties at key points of drives short-circuited their chance to win a second Class A championship in the last three years.
Gretna (10-1) then made the one big play that had been missing from a steady effort by Flores and running back Mick Huber. Flores rolled to his right and found wide receiver Joe Roll racing downfield and gradually pulling away from a Storm defensive back.
Flores dropped the ball into Roll’s hands, and the 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior raced untouched into the end zone for a 61-yard TD pass.
Elkhorn South had two chances in the final five minutes, with drives from the 50 and their own 28 that fizzled out in the red zone.
Gretna (10-1)…0 0 7 7 – 14
Elkhorn South (9-2)…7 0 0 0 – 7
At Elkhorn Stadium
ES-Will Skradis 28 run (Carson Crouch run)
G-Tyson Boganowski 5 pass from Zane Flores (Cameron Bothwell kick)
G-Joe Roll 61 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)