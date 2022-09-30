Gretna rallies in fourth quarter for comeback win over Bellevue West

It's a victory they'll be talking about in Gretna for a l-o-n-g time.

The second-ranked Dragons scored three late touchdowns before Cameron Bothwell booted a 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds left Friday night as Gretna rallied for an improbable 40-37 victory over Bellevue West.

The Dragons moved to 6-0 while the seventh-ranked Thunderbirds fell to 4-3.

Bellevue West led 37-14 with 7:09 left after Gio Contreras scored on a 6-yard run. Most in the big crowd must have felt the game was over at that point, but the Dragons kept on battling.

A 35-yard TD pass from quarterback Zane Flores to Blayke Moore made it 37-21 with 5:57 left.

After Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, the Dragons scored again with 4:48 left when Flores crashed in from the 1. A two-point conversion pass from Flores to Moore trimmed the Thunderbirds' lead to 37-29.

Gretna then kicked it deep and Bellevue West marched to the Dragons 24-yard line. But on fourth and 1, Contreras was stopped inches short of a first down and the Dragons got the ball back with 2:32 left.

Flores, an Oklahoma State pledge, completed four passes on the drive that ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Schnell with 1:30 left.

The Dragons then tied it with another 2-point conversion as Flores again hit Moore.

Bellevue West was forced to punt after gaining eight yards on three plays and it was partially blocked by senior linebacker Ethan Stuhr. Gretna took over at the Bellevue West 42 in the final minute.

Flores moved the team to the Thunderbirds' 8-yard line and Bothwell delivered the game-winning field goal to the delight and perhaps disbelief of the Gretna crowd.

Flores completed 24 of 40 passes for 376 yards and one interception.

The Dragons' rally overshadowed a strong effort by Thunderbirds' quarterback Danny Kaelin, who completed 30 of 46 passes and three touchdowns. The TD passes went to Isaiah McMorris, Dae'Vonn Hall and Contreras.

