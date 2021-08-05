Gretna remains alive while Hastings drops into elimination bracket at American Legion regional

Gretna posted the program's first regional victory Thursday to stave off elimination at the American Legion tournament.
The Dragons defeated Kansas champion Pittsburg 3-0 at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings. The victory at Duncan Field lifts Gretna (37-16) into a 4 p.m. elimination game Friday.
Coach Bryan O’Flynn’s squad is making its first regional appearance after capturing the Class A state title. The win came one day after the Dragons lost their tournament opener 7-2 to Arkansas champion Cabot.
“We would have liked to have gotten that first win one day earlier,” O’Flynn said. “But the guys did a nice job of bouncing back today.”
Starter Charles Thomas led the way, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. Catcher Rusty Wortman, the team’s closer, came on to get the save.
“Chuck was great today,” O’Flynn said. “He had good command of all three of his pitches.”
After two scoreless innings, Gretna bunched all of its runs in the third. Brayden Chaney had an RBI single, Mick Huber an RBI double and Caleb Schnell an RBI groundout.
“Three runs turned out to be enough today,” O’Flynn said. “We got some guys on and we were able to get our running game going.”
The Dragons also stole eight bases off two Pittsburg pitchers.
Pittsburg threatened in the final inning by loading the bases, but Wortman got a strikeout to end it.
O’Flynn said his team has the pitching depth to remain a threat in the double-elimination tourney that ends Sunday.
“We have a lot of guys left,” he said. “We won today and we want to keep it going.”
Pittsburg …............ 000 000 0—0 5 3
Gretna …............... 003 000 x—3 4 4
W: Thomas. L: Amershek. S: Wortman. 2B: P, Light; G, Huber.
Dubuque County 10, Hastings 9
Iowa champ Dubuque County held on to defeat Hastings Five Points Bank 10-9 Thursday night.
The loss dropped the 29-14 Chiefs into a 4 p.m. elimination game Friday against Gretna.
Dubuque County struck for five runs in the first and never trailed. Hastings closed to 6-5 in the fourth but the Iowa champion responded with a four-run fifth.
The Chiefs trailed 10-7 in the sixth but had the bases loaded with none out. They managed one run.
Hastings pushed across a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Tyson Lebar to make it 10-9 and had the bases loaded with one out. The next batter popped out to the pitcher and Dubuque County turned it into a 1-5 double play to end it.
The Iowa champion advanced to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Friday against Arkansas champion Cabot.
Dubuque County.....510 040 0—10 14 1
Hastings.................000 521 1—9 12 0
W: Schlosser. L: Jacobitz. S: Nauman. 2B: DC, Brosius, Nauman, Schaber; H, Lebar. 3B: H, Lebar.
