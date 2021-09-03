Gretna remains undefeated as the Dragons cruise to win over Omaha Central

A staunch defensive effort kept Gretna unbeaten.

The Dragons moved to 2-0 with a 31-8 victory over visiting Omaha Central. The Eagles won their opener last week, hanging 45 points on Columbus.

"Huge credit to our defensive coaches," Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. "We still have some things to clean up but the defense played well."

That defense would have pitched a shutout except for a great catch by junior wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. He made a one-handed grab of a pass from backup quarterback Coryion Perry and raced 64 yards for the score.

But that wasn't nearly enough against Gretna's offense, led by quarterback Zane Flores. The 6-foot-3 junior completed 19 of 24 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown.

He also rushed 13 yards for another score.

"This week was better than last week (a 21-13 win over Lincoln Southwest)," he said. "We left some points out there but it's still nice to be 2-0."

Kayl credited Flores for playing a solid game.

"Zane made some big plays and took care of the ball," he said. "He also spread it around and got a lot of receivers involved in the offense."