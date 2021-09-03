Gretna remains undefeated as the Dragons cruise to win over Omaha Central

A staunch defensive effort kept Gretna unbeaten.
The Dragons moved to 2-0 with a 31-8 victory over visiting Omaha Central. The Eagles won their opener last week, hanging 45 points on Columbus.
"Huge credit to our defensive coaches," Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. "We still have some things to clean up but the defense played well."
That defense would have pitched a shutout except for a great catch by junior wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. He made a one-handed grab of a pass from backup quarterback Coryion Perry and raced 64 yards for the score.
But that wasn't nearly enough against Gretna's offense, led by quarterback Zane Flores. The 6-foot-3 junior completed 19 of 24 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown.
He also rushed 13 yards for another score.
"This week was better than last week (a 21-13 win over Lincoln Southwest)," he said. "We left some points out there but it's still nice to be 2-0."
Kayl credited Flores for playing a solid game.
"Zane made some big plays and took care of the ball," he said. "He also spread it around and got a lot of receivers involved in the offense."
The Dragons' opening drive stalled at the Central 6-yard line and ended when Flores was sacked by Quinton Butts. After an Eagles punt, Gretna scored on a 40-yard pass from Flores to Joe Roll.
The lead grew to 14-0 when Flores scampered 13 yards for the score. The Dragons added to their advantage in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Paul Kramer.
A 6-yard TD run by Mick Huber on the first play of the final period extended Gretna's lead to 24-0. After Lloyd's touchdown catch, the Dragons caught a break later in the quarter when Riley Egenberger recovered a fumbled punt at the Central 19.
A face-mask penalty kept the drive alive and Isaiah Weber eventually crashed over from the 1 to complete the scoring.
The Eagles were held to 31 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Perry and starting quarterback Jaylen Davis, who left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit, combined for 183 passing yards.
"We took a step in the right direction," Kayl said. "I saw progress from Week 1 to Week 2."
Omaha Central (1-1).....0 0 0 8— 8
Gretna (2-0).................7 7 3 14—31
G: Joe Roll 40 pass from Zane Flores (Paul Kramer kick)
G: Flores 13 run (Kramer kick)
G: FG Kramer 37
G: Mick Huber 6 run (Kramer kick)
OC: Jaylen Lloyd 64 pass from Coryion Perry (Jayden Page run)
G: Isaiah Weber 1 run (Kramer kick)