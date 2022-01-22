Gretna’s case shows increased pressure on high schools and NSAA as transfers rise

More transfers during the school year have increased the need for due diligence by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
During the 2020 pandemic, families of some Omaha Public Schools football players were moving after practices started in August so their sons could play a season at another school. In at least two instances told to The World-Herald, NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar made multiple visits to check that the homes the families were leaving were empty.
At one, Bellar insisted a framed mirror in the house and a 2x4 in the garage be removed. His probing came at the start of the season. The athletes involved were well known.
“When there’s questions about what’s going on, I’ve had video that came in, site visits that we’ve done. We’ve done a lot of things," Bellar said. “Not on every single case, but if I’m having people ask me whether this is a true move then I make sure I check it out.”
The moves proved valid. The players were eligible to play at their new school.
For Gretna, the transfer didn’t come into question until after the season. Then it cost the school its 2021 Class A football championship.
On Thursday, the NSAA board vacated the Dragons' title for using an ineligible player. It upheld Bellar’s ruling that a junior transferred from Papillion-La Vista South without a proper change in domicile. His parents apparently lacked the court documents to prove they were separated.
An NSAA bylaw states if the parents are legally separated, “the parent who has been awarded custody of the child as documented by certified copy of an order by a court of competent jurisdiction, is the legal parent.” If they have joint custody, “the parent with whom the child lives immediately following the divorce or legal separation shall be defined as the legal parent for eligibility purposes.”
An approved ruling for the bylaw clarifies that if the separated parents live in different school districts and the child transfers to live with the other parent, the student shall be ineligible for 90 school days in the new school.
Bellar said his office was notified in early December about the Gretna player’s eligibility. The NSAA investigation led to the executive director’s determination of ineligibility, made in late December, which the school unsuccessfully appealed.
It’s the first time since 1919 that a school using an ineligible player (Holbrook in Class F boys basketball) had a title vacated. Omaha Flanagan relinquished the Class C track and field trophy in 1989 for using an ineligible athlete, with Battle Creek declared the winner once the meet was rescored without his points counting.
In 1972, before there were state playoffs, the NSAA ordered Omaha Ryan, since closed, to forfeit every game in its 8-0-1 season. Ryan’s appeal hearing was held the day after its final game. In 1999, Omaha Westside forfeited its wins after losing in the state semifinal while under investigation.
The NSAA sets a May 1 cutoff for most transfers by option enrollment, meaning the student is changing schools without a change in domicile.
Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran said when there is a new high school student, district policy is to ask for a lease or a purchase agreement to validate residency. The student found ineligible was enrolled April 12, 2021.
“We don't do transfers, we don't do option (enrollment). We don't do any of that," Beran said. “So we've never really worried about that May 1 rule. You know, the bottom line is if we put him on that May 1 thing, none of this would have mattered. Didn't matter where he would have lived, he could have played for Gretna.
“So because he's following our rules, he gets hammered because he moved to Gretna, he's living with his dad in Gretna, he's still living with his dad in Gretna. So they've established a domicile in our minds when they moved here.”
Asked how school officials verified that the father and son were living in the apartment, Beran said they talked with the father but did not make an in-person check. The district has between 750 and 1,000 new students each year, and he said the volume doesn’t justify the expense or the time.
Beran said it’s now likely that Gretna will submit a May 1 list and include every high school student moving into Gretna from now on.
Bellar said the transfer process differs with the situation.
For a two-parent family moving from house to house, “it’s a little different than when there’s a divorce or separation involved, or they’re going to live with Grandma, or there’s something happening in the house where the kids aren’t safe. So we have to get into some areas that are uncomfortable talking about, but that’s the way it is right now.”
Bellar's advice for parents considering transfers is to talk to the school they’re leaving and the new school. “They are going to give you sound advice what to do. In our office, our phone is always ringing and they can call me anytime.”
For schools, he said their due diligence is through awareness of the transfer rules. Some athletic directors with 15 to 20 years of experience still call him to verify they have the right answers for parents.
“When my phone rings from a parent,” Bellar said, “I bet 75% of the time I’m asking questions about a domicile.”