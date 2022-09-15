Gretna scores 35 in first half to knock off Millard South

No. 2 Gretna battled ball security issues but not much else in its 49-26 win over Millard South at Buell Stadium on Thursday.

The Dragons (4-0) got their first touchdown on a fumble recovery in the first 65 seconds. Dragon receiver Tyson Boganowski fumbled inside the Patriots 5, but Michael Scheef got to it in the end zone.

Oklahoma State pledge Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in a 35-point first half.

“I knew I might have to use my legs a little bit, and that I might have to do that throughout the season and, yeah, I’m gonna take some hits, but it’s the same next-play mentality,” Flores said.

Millard South (1-3) used its third and fourth quarterbacks of the season, junior Kaleb Panowicz followed by freshman Jett Thomalla. Season opening starter Cam Kozeal is with the Team USA U18 national baseball team and Brock Murtaugh, his replacement the past two weeks, didn’t suit up.

Kansas State kicking commit Simon McClannan made 47- and 37-yarders in the first half for Millard South.

Gretna (4-0) .................. 21 14 14 0—49

At Millard South (1-3) .... 0 6 6 7—19

G: Michael Scheef fumble recovery in end zone (Cameron Bothwell kick)

G: Colin Sims 4 pass from Zane Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Isaiah Weber 12 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Flores 6 run (Bothwell kick)

MS: FG Simon McClannan 47

G: Blayke Moore 8 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

MS: FG McClannan 37

G: Isaiah Weber 30 run (Bothwell kick)

MS: Austin Trotter 55 pass from Jett Thomalla (PAT failed)

MS: Nolan Feller 4 run (McClannan kick)

G: Justin Myers 7 run (Bothwell kick)

MS: Amarion Jackson 10 pass from Thomalla (McClannan kick)