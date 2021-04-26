Gretna senior Colton Stock pars to win at Beatrice invite

Gretna senior Colton Stock matched par 72 at Beatrice Country Club to win the individual title and lead the Dragons to the A Division team championship.
Stock won by two strokes over Blake Skoumal of Millard West. UNO-bound Christopher Atkinson added a 79 as the Dragons finished four strokes ahead of Omaha Creighton Prep after losing by four to the Junior Jays last week at Prep’s home meet.
Norris won the B Division title, with Ty Wehrs of Seward shooting 76 to edge Marcus Holling of Grand Island Northwest by a stroke.
A Division team scoring: Gretna 312, Omaha Creighton Prep 316, Lincoln Pius X 318, Millard West 327, Millard North 336, Papillion-La Vista South 343, Papillion-La Vista 344, Lincoln East 345, Lincoln Southwest 345, Fremont 355.
Individual leaders: Colton Stock, Gretna, 72; Blake Skoumal, MW, 74; Jake Boor, Prep, 76; Aden Pesicka, MN, 76; Trey Ruge, MN, 77; Kody Sander, LPX, 77; Seb Holtmeier, PLV, 78; Luke Strako, Prep, 78; Jason Kolbas, LPX, 78; Christopher Atkinson, Gretna, 79; Geran Sander, LSW, 79.
B Division team scoring: Norris 334, Beatrice 337, Aurora 340, York 350, Seward 355, Bennington 357, Northwest 383, Waverly 388, Nebraska City 398, Crete 425, Platteview 434, Beatrice JV 449, Fairbury 453, Syracuse 468.
Individual leaders: Ty Wehrs, Seward, 76; Marcus Holling, GINW, 77; Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 81; Svoboda, Aurora, 81; Carson Thurber, Norris, 82; Jensen, York, 82; Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 83; Brock Rowley, Norris, 83; Preston Paquette, Beatrice, 84; Bryant Jurgens, Beatrice 84; Logan Thurber, Norris, 84.