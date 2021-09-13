Gretna shuts out Papillion-La Vista to win first Metro Conference softball title

A pair of home runs and another strong outing in the circle from one of their freshman aces gave Gretna its first Metro Conference softball title Monday with a 7-0 victory over four-time defending champion Papillion-La Vista.

Dragons freshman Allison McGee threw a two-hit gem before an estimated crowd of 300 at UNO’s Claussen Field. In her 5 2/3 innings of work, McGee finished with three strikeouts and one walk as her defense committed just one error behind her.

This is just Gretna’s third season in the Metro, and the Dragons have now been in two softball title games. They lost to Papio in the 2019 game at Hillside.

Gretna went down in order in the first two innings, while Papio did the same in its first three innings at the plate. The Class A No. 2-ranked Dragons got their offense going in the third inning, beginning with a single that rolled to left field between the shortstop and third baseman by left fielder Kennedy Boyer.

Boyer then stole second base before advancing to third on an infield groundout. The top of the Gretna lineup now had its second crack at starter Grace Anderson, and they came through with a trio of hits that broke the game open.