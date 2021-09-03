Gretna softball to face Omaha Skutt in championship of Papillion-La Vista South Invitational

Gretna homered early and often Friday to earn a 4-0 Class A softball victory over Millard West in the semifinal of the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational.

Two fence-clearers in the first inning and one more in the top of the fifth provided the second-ranked Dragons with the runs needed hand No. 3 Millard West its third loss of the season.

Both teams convincingly won their first-round games of the tournament. The Wildcats defeated the host Titans 7-1 while Gretna topped Lincoln Southeast 9-1.

Gretna will play Top 10 No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game. The 8-0 SkyHawks defeated Lincoln Southwest 4-0. Washington commit Ruby Meylan had 11 strikeouts in six innings, and twin sisters Hannah and Lauren Camenzind went 2-for-3.

Hannah Camenzind saw just two pitches in her first two at-bats. Both of those offerings went for home run. Catcher Kaitlin Foral also was 3-for-3 for the SkyHawks, who finished the game with nine hits.

Back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning allowed Gretna to stake a 3-0 lead. Third baseman Faith Mills drove in Creighton commit Ensley Frame with the first home run before first baseman Emma Schweigart hit the first of her two solo home runs to give the 12-1 Dragons their three-run advantage.