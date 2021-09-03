Gretna softball to face Omaha Skutt in championship of Papillion-La Vista South Invitational

Gretna homered early and often Friday to earn a 4-0 Class A softball victory over Millard West in the semifinal of the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational.
Two fence-clearers in the first inning and one more in the top of the fifth provided the second-ranked Dragons with the runs needed hand No. 3 Millard West its third loss of the season.
Both teams convincingly won their first-round games of the tournament. The Wildcats defeated the host Titans 7-1 while Gretna topped Lincoln Southeast 9-1.
Gretna will play Top 10 No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game. The 8-0 SkyHawks defeated Lincoln Southwest 4-0. Washington commit Ruby Meylan had 11 strikeouts in six innings, and twin sisters Hannah and Lauren Camenzind went 2-for-3.
Hannah Camenzind saw just two pitches in her first two at-bats. Both of those offerings went for home run. Catcher Kaitlin Foral also was 3-for-3 for the SkyHawks, who finished the game with nine hits.
Back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning allowed Gretna to stake a 3-0 lead. Third baseman Faith Mills drove in Creighton commit Ensley Frame with the first home run before first baseman Emma Schweigart hit the first of her two solo home runs to give the 12-1 Dragons their three-run advantage.
Both teams had some standout defensive plays to keep the score at 3-0 until Schweigart launched her second solo homer of the game, this one going to straightaway center field. Freshman Allison McGee held the Wildcats to three hits and struck out four.
Gretna coach Bill Heard said the Dragons’ offense has been consistent all season. The young Gretna pitching staff also has been supported by a strong defense during the opening two-and-a-half weeks of the season.
“Our pitching is keeping us in about everything we’ve done,” Heard said. “But we all know it always comes down to pitching. It helps our pitchers so much with their confidence knowing they don’t feel like they have to strike everyone out all the time.”
Gretna’s one loss came to Class B No. 3-ranked Bennington in the first week of the season. Heard said it was the Dragons’ flattest performance of the season.
“We stunk, plain and simple,” Heard said. “A couple of things didn’t go right defensively, and we didn’t pitch well. Give them all the credit, it was a game they really, really wanted to win.”
After Saturday’s championship game against Skutt, the Dragons will play a makeup game Tuesday at Elkhorn before beginning play in the Metro Conference tournament Thursday.