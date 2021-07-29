Gretna to face Fremont for American Legion Class A state tournament title

It will seem like déjà vu when Fremont First State Bank and Gretna square off this weekend in the American Legion Class A state tournament final.

The same two teams met for the championship in 2019, with Fremont prevailing. There was no state tournament last year because of the pandemic.

The best-of-3 series will be played at Omaha Skutt. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and the second will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A third game, if needed, would follow immediately after the second game.

Gretna would have hosted the series but the Dragons’ field is undergoing renovations. Gretna also was the host team in 2019.

“It would have been fun to have it at our field again,” Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn said. “But we’re thankful that Skutt is available and we’re looking forward to the series.”

The Dragons played the American Division final at Skutt on Wednesday night, defeating Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) 7-2. The game was shifted from Omaha Westside because of a faulty bank of lights at the Warriors’ field.