Gretna uses two late scores to down Bellevue West in Class A quarterfinals

Not as sensational as the first time, but the fourth quarter was Gretna’s again against Bellevue West.

As they did in the comeback of the year, when they beat the Thunderbirds 40-37 on Sept. 30, the Dragons scored three touchdowns in six minutes Friday night. Just not the final six minutes.

This time, it was a pair of takeaways, each caught in mid-air, that delighted Gretna and doomed Bellevue West. Two short fields, two Isaiah Weber touchdowns and Gretna stayed undefeated with a 35-23 home victory in the Class A quarterfinals.

“We challenged them at half to just start making some plays," Gretna coach Mike Kayl said.

With the game tied at 21-21, and Gretna never having led, junior Alex Wilcoxson grabbed a pass that bounced off Bellevue West receiver Isaiah McMorris with the game tied at 21-21. Five plays later, Isaiah Weber scored on a 14-yard pass over the middle from returning All-Nebraska quarterback Zane Flores.

Next Bellevue West possession. J’Dyn Bullion, playing running back for the first time this season, was bulling his way downfield, in the middle of the field, for more than 30 yards only for the ball to be knocked out on the fly to Ethan Stuhr at the Gretna 32. Stuhr took it back 64 yards to the West 4, and Weber scored two plays later from the 2.

35-21. The extra two points for Bellevue West came on a safety as Flores was in the end zone running out the clock as much as he could.

“Coach says we need to have a clear sense of urgency every round," Stuhr said.

So it was across Class A on Friday night, where three of the four winners came from behind. No. 1 Gretna did, from 14-0 in the second quarter. No. 3 Omaha Westside did, from 21-14 at halftime against Lincoln Southwest. No. 5 Grand Island did, from 10-0 in the first half against Millard South.

No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep didn’t. An early score and five takeaways produced a 10-3 win over No. 2 Elkhorn South.

No. 6 Bellevue West gained its 14-0 lead behind the running of surprise starter J’Dyn Bullion. Last year at Omaha Central, Bullion ran for 10 touchdowns and 657 yards on 104 carries. A nice 6.3-yard average for a 245-pounder.

He had zero carries — he’s been a starting linebacker — before getting 132 yards and two touchdowns on 19 totes. Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said Bullion was the next man up — three running backs were out with injuries.

“We kept running the ball and it was working," Huffman said. “Even on the last fumble, he had run it 30 yards but you can’t cross over the middle. Take it outside, but hey, he worked his butt off for us.

“Two turnovers in the fourth quarter, that’s what the game came down. Right before the half, we missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone. We had scored about every time we had the ball. But you can’t turn it over against a good team. They do a good job of sound, fundamental football.”

Flores, who’s committed to Oklahoma State, was 12 of 17 for 145 yards and a touchdown and scored on two 1-yard scrums that were the Dragons’ first scores. With his first pass and completion of the game, a 15-yarder to Tyson Boganowski, Flores broke the Class A career passing record of 8,451 yards by Alec Ditoro of Papillion-La Vista ending in 2013.

“Flores is a great decision maker. You know, we were unable to turn the ball over on him," Huffman said. “We got a fumble early on a screen pass and then we didn't capitalize. You have to score when you have opportunities.”

Weber hadn’t played since an ankle injury in an Oct. 7 win over Papillion-La Vista South after averaging 103 yards a game. He had 112 Friday night after practicing sparingly twice during the week.

“Oh, my gosh, I was craving it so badly, these last few weeks being on the sidelines. Nothing more I wanted," the junior said.

Flores, who’s after two more games to his stellar career as a Dragon, said there was a difference in attitudes between halves.

“Our team really came together and second half they fought as a family," he said. “They didn't let little things get to their head.”

Bellevue West (7-3)....7 7 7 2—23

At Gretna (10-0).........0 7 7 21—35

BW: J’Dyn Bullion 12 run (Ian Shepard kick)

BW: Bullion 6 run (Shepard kick)

BW: McMorris 5 run (Shepard kick)

G: Tyson Boganowski 8 run (Cameron Bothwell kick)

G: Zane Flores 1 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Flores 1 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Isaiah Weber 14 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Weber 2 run (Bothwell kick)

BW: Safety, Flores runs out of end zone