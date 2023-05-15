One fresh face and a trio of regulars.

They’re the only teams left with title aspirations in the championship round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

A title trilogy for Cass B supremacy at 5:30, with a couple of teams chasing different sorts of history in the Class A final to follow.

“It’s on Morrison, and it’s the last night of the season,” Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.

His Silver Hawks will make the first final appearance in program history after outlasting rival Lincoln East in overtime during Friday night’s semifinal.

A 97th minute goal from junior Charley Kort broke the deadlock, giving Southwest its first state semifinal win in seven tries.

Now comes a different sort of mountain to climb — the latest installment of one of the best all-time runs in Nebraska history.

Gretna has won 44 straight. Win No. 45 would mean a third consecutive state title.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to be ready for a game,” Nettleton said. “We know who we have in front of us. We’ve seen them before. This time is different.”

The two met on a cold Saturday morning in mid-April, a match the Dragons won 2-1. Southwest played that day without Kort (illness) and junior Kennadi Williams (injury), the team’s top two goal scorers this season.

“We’re going to have to fight for that state title,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said after his team’s semifinal win, “and that’s the way we want it.”

Only two others — Omaha Marian and Omaha Duchesne — have won three straight Class A girls titles. Hutchison said he’ll rely on his team’s experience in big matches on Monday night.

“I don’t really anticipate having to get them up for too much,” he said. “Under the lights, Morrison, state championship game — it’s a place a lot of these girls have been twice. They know how to do it. I’m eager to see how they respond.”

His team won’t be the only one familiar with its surroundings.

The Class B final is a third consecutive season that Norris and Omaha Skutt have met with the trophy on the line. Skutt won both previous meetings, including a wild one a year ago.

The SkyHawks went down a player after an early red card, eventually winning a shootout with a backup keeper.

Skutt coach John Carlson knows his team will be getting a hungry Norris bunch.

“They’re a well-coached team, they’re well-organized, they play hard,” Carlson said. “They’re a pleasure to play against because they play it the right way and they’re coached the right way. So they bring the best out of us, and I hope we bring the best out of them. I’m looking forward to another great championship.”

It’s Skutt’s seventh consecutive final appearance. The two sides have gotten to the last match of the season in very different fashions.

Norris has won a pair of shootouts, scoring its lone goal in the opening minute of its opener. Skutt, meanwhile, has outscored its opponents 8-1, including a 4-0 win over Omaha Mercy in the semifinals. Four SkyHawks found the back of the net in that one, and none of them was sophomore star Presley Douglas, who had a hat trick in the first round.

The Titans are ready for that challenge, junior Clare Macklin said. She’s been a part of both previous showdowns, registering an assist in both.

“I think all of us would be happy to play them again because we have some unfinished business,” Macklin said. “Unfinished business, I would say. That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”