Gretna wins Class A boys state soccer championship

A futbol score that evened a football score.

Class A No. 1 Gretna tallied five goals in the first half and kept pouring it on after the break, drubbing fourth-ranked Omaha Westside 8-0 in the Class A boys state soccer championship Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was the largest margin of defeat in a boys state final, and matched the most goals in a championship match in Nebraska history.

The teams played for the state football title in November, a game Gretna won 7-3. They later had to forfeit the crown — and hand over their trophy — for using an ineligible player, with a public back-and-forth between both sides about who reported the offense.

“I feel like there was a statement there,” Gretna sophomore Mikey Stukenholtz said of the rivalry between the schools. “I feel like everybody knew what this was about. We showed out, and we shut 'em up.”

It was a different sort of call that changed the outcome of this one, though.

After a Maguire Perkins pounced on a rebound out front and put away his team-leading 25th of the season in the 11th minute, things changed significantly when Westside defender Luke Noameshie was shown a red card on a tackle from behind just outside the box and just past the midway point of the half.

Brett Perkins drilled the ensuing free kick in for the first of his two goals on the night, and Gretna was on its way.

Both Stukenholtz and Gretna head coach pointed to that moment as the point things swung the way of the Dragons.

“That free kick gave us so much momentum,” Stukenholtz said. “You could feel it on the bench, you could feel it on the field.

“We just kept on rolling from there.

A Tommy Sowinski strike off of a Warrior turnover less than two minutes later made it 3-0. The cushion would grow twice more before the halftime horn — first on Stukenholtz’ inside sprint into space in the 35th minute, then with a Brett Perkins penalty kick 67 seconds later.

Senior defender Prosper Beauchaine kept it going by putting in his first of the season from the doorstep on a corner by Brett Perkins, his second assist of the night.

Stukenholtz and Sowinski each tallied their second of the match after the break, giving Gretna three braces on the night.

A bit of salt in the wound came in the 70th minute when Gretna backup keeper Curtis Oberg stopped a penalty kick by Lucas Van Belle, the best scoring opportunity on the night for the Warriors.

It was yet another case of Westside seeing red at an inopportune time. The Warriors were playing without second-leading scorer Isiah Valenzuela, who was hit with a red card late in his team’s semifinal win over Omaha Bryan on Saturday.

“They’ve done that the last two games to us,” Westside coach Mike Dean said. “Took out our best attacker last game and our best defender this game. I think we only had like five or six fouls in the first half, and one’s a red card and one’s a PK. It’s tough to overcome that.”

The eight Dragon goals tied the record for most in a state championship, matching Omaha Creighton Prep’s output in an 8-3 win over Bellevue West in 1999. It was the largest margin of defeat in a final, besting the 2001 Columbus Scotus boys team that beat South Sioux City 7-1 for the Class title.

“I was not expecting this,” Stukenholtz said. “I was expecting to win, but not like this.”

Added Ortlieb: “I knew going into the game that we had to make sure that we put the ball in the back of the net, but if you would have told me that it would have gotten to 8-0, I wouldn’t have believed you going into it.”

Gretna’s first state soccer title in Class A came one night after the Dragon girls won their second straight, blasting Lincoln Southeast 6-1. It’s the third all-time in program history, and first since 2011.

“Everything clicked for the girls last night,” Ortlieb said. “We were down here watching that one and so we wanted to make sure that we took care of everything that we could to try to sweep both.”

Omaha Westside (14-6)....0 0—0

Gretna (20-2)....................5 3—8

GOALS: OW, G, Maguire Perkins, Brett Perkins 2, Tommy Sowinski 2, Mikey Stukenholtz 2, Prosper Beauchaine.

