Gretna wins first Metro Conference boys soccer tournament title

Paint the Metro Conference green.

A pair of first-half goals were more than enough for third-ranked Gretna in a 2-0 win over No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South in the boys final of the tournament at Collin Stadium.

The victory followed the top-ranked Dragon girls winning by an identical score in the evening’s first match, capping a Metro sweep for the school.

In the first conference final appearance for the Gretna boys, sophomore Colin McClung provided all of the offense the Dragons would need, putting away a rebound in the 22nd minute. It was the second goal of the season for McClung.

Leading scorer Maguire Perkins doubled the lead later in the half, getting out in transition and beating keeper Aiden Carlson one-on-one with a chip to the left side of the goal.

“I thought the first half we came out and played very well,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “I thought the second half we played to our lead. I don’t think we completely did what we normally do in the second half. I think they outplayed us in the second half if you want my honest opinion. But the difference is that we were able to find the back of the net twice in the first half, and then we just knew we had to defend.”

The defense took it from there, limiting the Titan opportunities to a couple of free kicks from outside of the box.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re smarter than that, but wall did what it’s supposed to,” Ortlieb said. “(Keeper) Alec (Scharff) had us lined up and everything. We didn’t give up a goal the whole Metro Conference tournament, so we kind of knew that we needed to defend to win games.”

It was the seventh shutout in eight outings for Gretna, which outscored four Metro tourney opponents 21-0.

“Credit to our back line,” Perkins said. “We just put teams away. And now we move on to the next one.”

The next one was scheduled to be the same one, with Gretna and Papio South slated to play Thursday night in a regular-season match. But after inclement weather moved the finals back a day, the teams rescheduled their rematch to later in the season.

Instead, Gretna will visit No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday, part of a closing stretch that includes four straight matches against ranked opponents.

Papillion-La Vista South (10-2)......0 0—2

Gretna (11-1)..................................2 0—2

GOALS: G, Colin McClung, Maguire Perkins.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.