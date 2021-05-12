Gretna wins Metro Conference boys golf tournament

With Christopher Atkinson leading the way, Gretna won the Metro Conference boys golf tournament on its first try.

The Dragons joined the league in the 2019-20 school year, but the spring season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atkinson birdied Benson Park’s 18th hole to win the individual title with a 1-under 71. Gretna shot a 296 team score to win by five over defending champion Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Dragons’ Nolan Johnson matched par 72, with Colton Stock posting 74, Beau Petersen 79 and Parker Jones 82.

“The kids played well and to be the first time playing in these shows their competitiveness," Gretna coach Scott Boehler said. “The biggest thing we’ve had is consistency throughout the whole year, playing in tough conditions and playing well. Today was nice, and a tough course, and they played well today, too.”

Atkinson signed with UNO for next season. He hadn’t won this spring entering Metros.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work and it’s been a little frustrating," he said. “I’ve had three or four second-places by one shot and to finally win one on the last hole means a lot to me.”