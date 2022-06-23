 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Gretna's Allison Marshall named Nebraska Gatorade girls soccer player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0

Allison Marshall of Gretna has been named the state's Gatorade's girls soccer player of the year.

In her sophomore season, the 5-foot-10 forward led the Dragons to a 21-0 record and a second straight Class A state championship.

She tallied 15 goals, two in the state-final win over Lincoln Southeast, and six assists.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert