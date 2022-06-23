Gretna's Allison Marshall named Nebraska Gatorade girls soccer player of the year

Allison Marshall of Gretna has been named the state's Gatorade's girls soccer player of the year.
In her sophomore season, the 5-foot-10 forward led the Dragons to a 21-0 record and a second straight Class A state championship.
She tallied 15 goals, two in the state-final win over Lincoln Southeast, and six assists.
