From out of the slow heat, Braden Lofquest was the fastest Thursday in the boys Class A 800.

The Gretna sophomore was not among the top eight qualifiers from districts.

He took home first anyway, sprinting his way to 1:53.30, a full second faster than the winner of the fast heat, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dennis Chapman.

“I don’t even have words for it,” Lofquest said. “To be sitting on this bench after my race, [after] putting 110 percent out there, and then seeing that I’m a state champion is just crazy.”

It would have been easy for Lofquest to realize he was well ahead of his racemates and cruise to the finish. But he knew there were eight more guys yet to race, all of whom qualified with a faster time than him in districts, and could not coast.

“After districts and seeing I was in the first heat, I just had to think and visualize pushing myself out there,” he said. “I had to go out hard [and] push through the pain that I felt on the last lap. I was just prepared to push it and work hard.”

Lofquest has been manifesting this championship-winning performance since last year’s state championship meet, at which he was in attendance but not competing.

“Last year, I was up in the stands watching other runners race,” Lofquest said. “And I just thought ‘Man, hope I’ll be there next year.’ The next year comes around, and I’m a state champion. It’s crazy.”

Just a sophomore, Lofquest has two years remaining to add to his trophy case. Given his success thus far, the sky is the limit, but it will require Lofquest to remain locked in and focused as he prepares for next season.

“Just [need to] keep practicing, trust my coaches, get better, and set new goals for myself.”

