Gretna's Nolan Johnson wins 2nd golf tournament, this time with chip-in during playoff

Too bad Nolan Johnson was too young to buy a lottery ticket Monday.

The way the Gretna senior claimed his second consecutive golf tournament of the young season, he likely would have had the winning numbers.

Johnson got into a three-way playoff by making birdies on the last three holes at Oak Hills Country Club. He stayed alive by ramming in a 15-foot par putt on the first extra hole.

Then he made an unfathomable birdie on the second extra hole — a drive behind a tree, a second shot that bounced off rocks to the back edge of the green and a chip-in — to outlast Luke Strako of team champion Omaha Creighton Prep at the Alex Shives Memorial hosted by Papillion-La Vista.

“It’s great. I won last week at our home course in Tiburon and coming out this week and ended up taking it again, it's really big,” Johnson said. “Just going throughout the season and getting a couple of wins here and there, it all builds up to districts and state. It's all about trying to roll momentum into those two tournaments.”

Johnson, Strako and Grayson Allen of Elkhorn South each matched par 71 under ideal early-spring conditions.

It didn’t look good for Johnson when he faced a 135-yard shot to the green on Oak Hills’ 18th hole with his left foot on a tree root.

“Yeah, I was right behind the tree,’’ he said. “When I got up there, I and my coach just laughed. 'What are we going to do now?’ I ended up taking a 9-iron and happened to start it out over the water just to miss the tree. It drew, not as much as I wanted to, and it ended up hitting off the rocks and bouncing up to just behind the green.”

What’s he thinking while staring at a 40-foot downhill chip?

“It was like, 'Well, I ran one in the last hole and hit one around the tree and hit the rocks,' and now what’s going to give me the best chance to get it close? It ended up going in. Good thing it hit the hole. It probably went a little fast. But it went in, and it’s just kind of all that matters.”

Prep won for the second time in three starts. The defending state champion Junior Jays’ four-golfer score of 14-over 298 was one better than Omaha Westside’s 299. The Warriors were only one stroke off the Westside school record.

“We know it’s going to be a battle with some really good teams,’’ Junior Jay coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “We work for tournaments like this. You know Westside is going to be there, we know that Elkhorn South is going to be there, we know all these teams are going to be gunning for us, and we're gunning for them.

“It’s going to be a fun year. Stressful, but going to be a fun year.”

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 298, Omaha Westside 299, Elkhorn South 305, Gretna 312, Millard West 319, Lincoln Southeast 320, Fremont 335, Lincoln Pius X 340, Millard North 343, Papillion-La Vista South 360, Papillion-La Vista 381, North Platte 394.

Individual leaders: Nolan Johnson, G, 71 (won playoff); Luke Strako, OCP, 71; Grayson Allen, ES, 71; Jack Davis, OW, 73; Jackson Benge, OW, 73; Trey Ruge, MN, 74; Beau Petersen, G, 74; Kingston Solomon, OCP, 75; Matt Bartek, LPX, 75; Grant Dubas, MW, 75; Thomas Bryson, LSE, 75.​

