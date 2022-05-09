Gretna's Perkins brothers hoping to push Dragons into elusive soccer state title match

One sends em, and the other scores em.

One pushes the envelope, and the other has a calming pull.

Together, Gretna brothers Brett and Maguire Perkins contribute to their team in almost completely opposite ways.

And Dragons coach Tyler Ortlieb is just fine with that.

“They bring just about everything you could want,” Ortlieb said.

A state title is next on that list.

Top-ranked Gretna opens play at the state soccer tournament Tuesday at noon against No. 7 Millard South at Morrison Stadium.

And they do so with a pair of aces up their sleeves in the Perkins brothers.

Brett is a junior, the captain, and the kind of steadying presence that coaches dream of. He leads the team in assists (13) and has both the thump and touch that make him dangerous on set pieces.

“He’s a natural born leader, and he’s a natural born helper,” Ortlieb said. “If Brett is able to have the ball on his foot, there’s just a calm sense of composure around the rest of the team.”

And then there’s his younger brother, the sure-footed sophomore with the personality to match the stats.

Maguire’s 22 goals leads Class A. He gives the Dragons a weapon up front that teams have to account for at all times.

“Put him in front of goal and he’ll find a way to put it in the back of the net,” Ortlieb said. “And that’s kind of the way he’s always been. He know what to do and he knows how to do it. He’s the one you love to play with and hate to play against.”

Opponents have certainly gotten their fair share of both brothers this season.

Gretna enters state tournament play with a 17-2 record, with each of the losses coming to fellow qualifiers. There was a 2-1 setback to Omaha Bryan in a snowstorm the opening week of the season. And a shootout loss to Omaha Creighton Prep in mid-April.

Ortlieb actually pointed to those matches when asked what Brett brings to the table.

“When the games start getting more intense, we’re going to want Brett to find the ball as much as he can,” Ortlieb said. “There are times when things don’t go right, and he doesn’t let those things rattle him.”

Said Maguire about his older brother: “He’s the leader of the team. I think we play how he plays. He knows the game really well, and he wants to win non-stop.”

Maguire has a different pace about his game. And it’s usually in the highest of gears.

He’s scored in 15 matches, including a season-high four against North Platte in the Dragons’ district opener.

“He knows the game really well,” Brett said. “I feel like he has the ability to finish a defender 1v1 when you might not expect it. I’d say he’s one of the best finishers in the Metro.”

And his arrow is pointed straight up.

After spending his freshman year in a couple of different roles – including defensive center mid at one point - Maguire has been Gretna’s primary striker this season.

That kind of versatility made it impossible to keep him off the field, even if it was his first taste of varsity soccer.

“He’s just so versatile,” Ortlieb said. “We knew we needed him out there, but we just didn’t know where.”

The impact the brothers have goes way past their stats, Ortlieb adds.

“They’re willing to do all of the little things,” he said. “They’ll grab ball bags or water bottles. Neither one of them think they’re too good for those sorts of things.”

It’s a mentality that carries onto the field, too.

“They’ll do all the dirty stuff that’s needed to win games,” Ortlieb added.

Ortlieb knows a thing or two about playing with a sibling. His younger brother Cody, now an assistant on his staff, was a freshman during Tyler’s senior season.

They are all now hoping to get Gretna over the hump at the state tournament. The Dragons have reached the semifinals in each of their last two appearances, losing to eventual champion Omaha South on both occasions.

They know taking that next step certainly won’t be easy. But the Dragons might just be better equipped to handle the ups and downs that come along with the process.

“Now all of those nerves are gone and we know what it’s like to play on that stage,” Maguire said. “If we just play our roles, I think we’re going to end up where we want to.”

