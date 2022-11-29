 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna's Zane Flores named MaxPreps' Nebraska high school football player of the year

A field goal in the closing seconds gives Omaha Westside the Class A title in football.

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores has been named MaxPreps' Nebraska high school football player of the year on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior helped the Dragons go 12-1 and reach the Class A state championship game for the second straight year. He completed 235 of 359 pass attempts for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions, and ran for​ 262 yards and 10 scores on 79 carries.

Flores finished his career as the state's all-time leader in passing yardage with 9,163 and completions with 724.

Expected to sign in December with Oklahoma State, Flores chose the Cowboys over offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oregon State and Washington among others.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

