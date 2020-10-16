 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah Camenzind homers twice to lead Omaha Skutt to third Class B state softball title
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Hannah Camenzind homers twice to lead Omaha Skutt to third Class B state softball title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Swoboda

Omaha Skutt first baseman Emily Swoboda tags out Hastings pitcher Faith Molina passes.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

HASTINGS — Hannah Camenzind hit a double and two home runs, and Ruby Meylan pitched 5⅓ innings of three-hit ball Friday to lead Omaha Skutt to an 8-4 victory over Hastings in the championship of the Class B state softball tournament.

It was the third state softball title for the 32-3 SkyHawks, who are ranked No. 2 in The World-Herald's all-class Top 10 and No. 1 in Class B.

Hastings, making its first-ever appearance in the state championship game, earned a berth in the title game after defeating Norris 3-2 earlier Friday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Norris (28-6).............002  000  0—2  5  2

Hastings (33-4).........300  000  x—3  3  0

W-Faith Molina. L-Alexis Wiggins. 2B-N, Delaney White, Wiggins. HR-N, Matthea Boon, White; H, Delaney Mullen.

Hastings (33-5)................040  000  0—4    7  1

Omaha Skutt (32-3).........410  210  x—8  15  1

W-Ruby Meylan. L-Peytin Hudson. 2B-OS, Hannah Camenzind, 3B-H, Kaitlyn Laux; OS, Lauren Camenzind. HR-OS, Sophia Hoffmann, Hannah Camenzind (2), Meylan.

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert