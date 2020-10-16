Hannah Camenzind homers twice to lead Omaha Skutt to third Class B state softball title

HASTINGS — Hannah Camenzind hit a double and two home runs, and Ruby Meylan pitched 5⅓ innings of three-hit ball Friday to lead Omaha Skutt to an 8-4 victory over Hastings in the championship of the Class B state softball tournament.

It was the third state softball title for the 32-3 SkyHawks, who are ranked No. 2 in The World-Herald's all-class Top 10 and No. 1 in Class B.

Hastings, making its first-ever appearance in the state championship game, earned a berth in the title game after defeating Norris 3-2 earlier Friday.

Norris (28-6).............002 000 0—2 5 2

Hastings (33-4).........300 000 x—3 3 0

W-Faith Molina. L-Alexis Wiggins. 2B-N, Delaney White, Wiggins. HR-N, Matthea Boon, White; H, Delaney Mullen.

Hastings (33-5)................040 000 0—4 7 1

Omaha Skutt (32-3).........410 210 x—8 15 1