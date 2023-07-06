After never finishing in the top three, Hartington Cedar Catholic is the Class C All-Sports grand champion.

A Class D-1 volleyball championship was one of four top-three finishes in Cedar’s four primary fall and winter sports. It was third in C-2 football, D-1 girls basketball and C-2 boys basketball.

With a fifth in boys track, a tie for ninth in girls track and a tie for 10th in boys cross country, the Trojans tallied 78 points to 59 for Malcolm, which also had its best finish.

Pierce led the boys standings for the first time. Hasting St. Cecilia reigned in girls for the second time in four years and the fifth time overall.

Cedar was the boys runner-up and was fourth in girls.

Pierce was Class C-1 football champion and placed fourth in wrestling, sixth in basketball and seventh in golf, the latter pushing the Bluejays past their Mid-State Conference rival 44.5-41.5.

St. Cecilia squeaked out a 40-39 win over Gothenburg, which had its best finish since being the 1983 runner-up in Class B. Oakland-Craig was third with 37 points.

St. Cecilia was runner-up in Class C softball and D-1 basketball and ninth in volleyball.

Combined boys-girls: Hartington Cedar Catholic 78, Malcolm 59, Norfolk Catholic 55.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wahoo 50, Gothenburg 49, Pierce 48.5, Wahoo Neumann 48.5, Adams Central 45.5, Oakland-Craig 45, Lincoln Lutheran 44.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Yutan 42.25, Wayne 42, Lincoln Christian 41.5, Amherst 38, Clarkson/Leigh 38, Battle Creek 37, Pender 35, Nebraska Christian 34.75, Kearney Catholic 34.25, Ashland-Greenwood 34, North Bend 34, Sidney 33, Crofton 32.75, Central City 31, Columbus Scotus 30, Milford 29.5, Broken Bow 29, Aurora 28.5, Fremont Bergan 28.5, Omaha Concordia 28, Chase County 27.75, Elmwood-Murdock 27.25, David City Aquinas 27, Minden 27, Auburn 25, Centura 24, Boone Central 23.5, Cross County 22, Elkhorn Valley 21.5, Stanton 21.25, Douglas County West 20.5, Freeman 20, Tri County 20, Ord 19.5, Plainview 18, Columbus Lakeview 17.5, Ogallala 16.5, Palmyra 16, West Point GACC 16, Chadron 14.5, Doniphan/Trumbull 14, Ponca 13, Fillmore Central 12, Fort Calhoun 12, Bellevue Cornerstone 10, Superior 9, Valentine 8.5, Gordon-Rushville 8, O'Neill 8, Conestoga 7, Wisner-Pilger 6.5, Bayard 6, Wilber-Clatonia 6, Madison 5, Tekamah-Herman 5, Homer 5, Cozad 4.5, Sutherland 4.5, Alma 4, Wakefield 4, West Holt 4, Holdrege 3.5, Arlington 3, Heartland 3, Sandhills Valley 2, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 1.5, Hi-Line 1.5, Centennial 0.5

Boys: Pierce 44.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41.5, Norfolk Catholic 37.5, Battle Creek 34.5, Ashland-Greenwood 34, Malcolm 29, Aurora 27.5, Wahoo 26, Amherst 25, Lincoln Lutheran 24.5, Omaha Concordia 24.5, Lincoln Christian 23.5, Boone Central 23.5, Elkhorn Valley 21.5, Stanton 21.25, Wayne 20.5, Clarkson/Leigh 20, Freeman 20, Tri County 20, Ord 19.5, Broken Bow 19, Plainview 18, Wahoo Neumann 17.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 17, Central City 17, Ogallala 16.5, Auburn 16, Columbus Lakeview 15.5, Elmwood-Murdock 15.25, Adams Central 15, Chase County 15, David City Aquinas 15, Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Yutan 12.25, Nebraska Christian 12.25, Doniphan/Trumbull 12, Fillmore Central 12, Gothenburg 10, Pender 10, Kearney Catholic 10, Columbus Scotus 10, Palmyra 10, Bellevue Cornerstone 10, Oakland-Craig 8, Fort Calhoun 8, Chadron 7.5, Milford 7, Gordon-Rushville 6, Wilber-Clatonia 6, Madison 5, Tekamah-Herman 5, Douglas County West 4.5, Valentine 4.5, Cozad 4.5, Sutherland 4.5, Sidney 4, Cross County 4, Conestoga 4, Wakefield 4, West Holt 4, O'Neill 3, Heartland 3, Holdrege 2, Sandhills Valley 2, Crofton 1.5, Wisner-Pilger 1.5, Hi-Line 1.5, Ponca 1

Girls: Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Gothenburg 39, Oakland-Craig 37, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36.5, North Bend 34, Crofton 31.25, Wahoo Neumann 31, Adams Central 30.5, Malcolm 30, Yutan 30, Sidney 29, Fremont Bergan 28.5, Minden 27, Grand Island Central Catholic 26, Pender 25, Kearney Catholic 24.25, Wahoo 24, Centura 24, Nebraska Christian 22.5, Milford 22.5, Wayne 21.5, Lincoln Lutheran 20, Columbus Scotus 20, Norfolk Catholic 18, Lincoln Christian 18, Clarkson/Leigh 18, Cross County 18, Douglas County West 16, West Point GACC 16, Central City 14, Amherst 13, Chase County 12.75, Elmwood-Murdock 12, David City Aquinas 12, Ponca 12, Broken Bow 10, Auburn 9, Superior 9, Chadron 7, Palmyra 6, Bayard 6, O'Neill 5, Wisner-Pilger 5, Homer 5, Pierce 4, Fort Calhoun 4, Valentine 4, Alma 4, Omaha Concordia 3.5, Conestoga 3, Arlington 3, Battle Creek 2.5, Columbus Lakeview 2, Doniphan/Trumbull 2, Gordon-Rushville 2, Holdrege 1.5, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 1.5, Aurora 1, Centennial 0.5

Class C team champions: Softball, Yutan/Mead. Girls golf, Broken Bow. Girls cross country, Wayne. Boys cross country, Gothenburg. Volleyball, Grand Island Central Catholic (C-1), Lincoln Lutheran (C-2). Football, Pierce (C-1), Norfolk Catholic (C-2). Wrestling, Broken Bow. Girls basketball, North Bend (C-1), Pender (C-2). Boys basketball, Ashland-Greenwood (C-1), Freeman (C-2). Baseball, Malcolm. Girls track, Wahoo Neumann. Boys track, Chase County. Boys golf, Kearney Catholic.

Class C All-Sports Award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are seven classes in football and six in volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used — Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D. In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B and C baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.​

