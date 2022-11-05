 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Hartington Cedar Catholic claims D-1 state title with five-set win over Norfolk Catholic

Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Norfolk Catholic in five sets Saturday to capture the Class D-1 title at the state volleyball tournament.

The 27-10 Trojans posted the 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 victory to net their third championship and first since 2012.

Laney Kathol had 26 kills for Cedar Catholic.

​The Knights, seeking their first state title, finish 30-5.

