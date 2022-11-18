Hartington Cedar Catholic looks to knock off unbeaten Norfolk Catholic in Class C-2 final

Hartington Cedar Catholic lost its final regular-season game, fell to 6-3 and was one of the last five teams into the Class C-2 playoffs.

But the loss was to undefeated Norfolk Catholic, and 14-0 was the closest game of the season for the Knights.

“It was a positive impact because it really let our kids know that we aren't that far off,’’ Cedar coach Chad Cattau said. “Playing the obvious No. 1, and deservedly so, team in the state and they beat us by 14. It really made us feel like hey, we're close. We just got to make a few more plays and just do a little more in our preparation.”

Three playoff wins later, one over a team that had been undefeated (Malcolm, 10-9 in overtime) another that reversed a regular-season loss (Battle Creek, 6-0), Cattau’s Trojans (9-3) have Cedar in the C-2 title game for the first time since 2014.

It’s a rematch with No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (12-0). Their game is 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

“Our kids have really stepped up the last four weeks on defense. They've played really well on that side of the ball,’’ Cattau said. “Tackling has been probably the biggest thing that has been at a high level at this point.

“But Norfolk Catholic is a different animal than what we've seen in the last three weeks. We’re going to really get challenged in that area.”

Both teams have endured attrition at running back, Cedar more so. Andrew Jones in the playoffs has moved from quarterback to running back. He’s the sixth player to start there this season.

“We’ve had to move a lot of people around,” Cattau said. “We moved Andrew and brought in Braeden Reifenrath at quarterback. Andrew’s a big, physical runner. He’s about 200 pounds. He definitely plays downhill. That’s helped us a lot.

“We’ve gotten to play more ball control and special teams, trying to win field positions, and that’s really helped us the last two weeks.”

Norfolk Catholic’s leading rusher, Karter Kerkman, was shut down after seven carries once the Knights took a 17-point lead in a 38-6 semifinal win over Ord. He played sparingly in the previous game as well.

“He’s had some issues with a bruised thigh and we’re trying to get through that, hoping it will be better,’’ Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We then found some younger guys who can carry the ball for us.”

Senior fullback Kanyon Talton ran for 200 yards against Lincoln Lutheran and 162 against Ord. Trevin Sukup, Brandon Kollars and Nathan Timmerman also have gotten carries.

Bellar said Cedar’s playoff run doesn’t completely surprise him.

“When we played them they were good upfront,’’ he said. “It really was just a solid team we played. I don’t know if they have any individuals that jump out and grab you, but I think they have a lot of good ones and they really play well together.”

There should be no overconfidence from the Knights for the rematch.

“Our kids knew when they came off the field that it was a very physical contest,’’ Bellar said. “We felt like we may be left some things on the field, but I'm sure they did too. I think our kids understand that they'll have to be at their best, or they could be in trouble. That was very good for us in terms of how we're able to get the win but had a very tough, hard-nosed game.​