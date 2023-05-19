Running against the wind, old hat for Carson Noecker.

“All spring long, we've dealt with this. It's nothing new,’’ the Hartington Cedar Catholic senior said Friday after repeating as the boys 3,200-meter gold medalist at the state track meet.

“It feels like you've been pushing against that the whole time.”

Noecker’s time of 9:07.73 — No. 10 on the all-time chart and the best-ever mark by a runner outside Class A — belied the strong northwest breeze that set the record flags at Burke Stadium flapping while he was running to a Class C state and meet record. Both of which were already in his possession.

“I wanted to improve and get a PR, but I just really wanted to enjoy it, the last time getting to run here on this track and running in this environment,’’ Noecker said. “I really didn't want to put that pressure on me for setting a specific goal. I just ran this last race with a lot of joy and happiness.”

Steve Steffen, Cedar’s distance coach, said Noecker’s two laps on the Trojans’ winning 3,200 relay indicated to him that Noecker was capable of going low.

“We were hoping the wind would go down,’’ Steffen said. “After watching him in the two-mile relay we knew that he had a chance and then with his mile split we felt (the time) would be pretty good.”

The Class C win was hardly in doubt. Noecker’s nearest competitor after districts was 46 second behind him on the season chart.

But for the all-class gold medal, he needed to better the 9:19.45 by Class A winner Jack Witte, a junior at Millard West. Witte won the Class A 1,600 in 4:14.37, which will require Noecker to drop another 3½ seconds off his Class C state record 4:17.80 for the double-up in all-class golds.

Noecker again is the clear favorite, based on season performance, for the Class C 1,600. That would be three class golds. A fourth would mean beating in the 800 meters, teammate Carson Arens, who has the season’s fastest time among those at state.

“I push him every day in practice and he pushes me and it's that chemistry you build between pushing each other,’’ Noecker said.

Friday was the first day for Class C and D athletes after two days of competition for Classes A and B. The meet concludes Saturday, with field events starting at 9 a.m. and track events at Burke at 1:30 p.m.

Iowa football lineman signee Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic came away with the Class C meet record in the shot put. His mark of 63-7½, just shy of the all-class gold that goes to Class A winner Sam Cappos of Lincoln East (63-9¾), came on his final attempt. Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir had the record for only minutes as it came on his final time in the ring.

Kearney Catholic freshman Alyssa Onnen cleared 12-4 in the Class C girls high jump for the other all-class gold medal, besides Noecker’s, to escape the grasp of Classes A and B.

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3