There’s persistence, and then there’s Braiden Kort.

The Hastings senior made sure the fourth time was the charm, winning a title in his last appearance at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

Kort had finished as the runner-up in each of his previous three seasons.

“A new color,” he said of his medal.

The top-ranked Kort was complete in a 9-0 major decision over Scottsbluff’s Chance Houser.

A 2-0 lead going to the second swelled with a takedown and cradle for three near-fall points at the midway point of the frame. He’d add on with a late takedown and rideout.

But there was no celebration four years in the making afterwards.

“After the match it didn’t hit me right away,” Kort said. “I definitely had one planned before in previous years, but this year I was just focused on getting the job done. I didn’t care about anything else about anything other than winning.”

Both Kort and Tigers coach Nolan Laux said it was as much a relief as it was excitement.

“He’s had a goal in mind for quite a while now,” Laux said. “He’s always worked towards being a state champion, and now he’s finally got it.”

It was a stark contrast to the way Kort left Omaha a year ago.

A 5-3 sudden victory loss to freshman Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington last February was a shock to the system.

“It was horrible,” Kort said. “I couldn’t even comprehend it. I was so shocked and surprised, so sad and heartbroken. It was hard to even wrestle again.”

He took a week off, saying the loss was the first thing he thought about every morning.

“I think that week was necessary,” Laux said. “Got regrouped, and got back ready to come back at it. He was a whole different guy this year.”

Laux saw an aggressive Kort throughout a 44-1 senior season. There was some desperation to his game.

“In the past we were always coming forward, (but) we’d get a little lead and we’d shut down and stop wrestling,” Laux said. “That’s what kind of bit us the year before. Really made a point to keep coming forward, and to make sure no one could push around the mat.”

Added Kort: “Once I got back on the mat, I came to the realization that I only had one year left and had to do everything that it takes.”

And were there nerves going into his fourth final?

“There’s definitely nerves,” Kort said. “I get nervous before every match. I just don’t let the nerves scare me. I just try to get rid of the apprehension, and try to turn the nerves into a good thing.”

He and teammate Landon Weidner, who won his second title on Saturday, will both wrestle at Augustana next year.

And they’ll do so with the same title in front of their names.

State champ.