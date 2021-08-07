Hastings eliminated from American Legion Mid-South Regional

It took extra innings, but the American Legion season came to an end Saturday for Hastings Five Points Bank.

Arkansas champion Cabot scored twice in the eighth to defeat the Chiefs 5-3 in the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field. The loss eliminated the host team, which finished 2-2 in the tourney and 31-15 overall.

The Railcats (28-12) move on to play Sunday.

​Hastings jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of two errors. The Chiefs had an opportunity to extend their lead with the bases loaded and one out but were unable to do it.

Cabot went ahead with a three-run fourth on RBIs from Hogan Ralston, Eli Hutcherson and Zach Hardcastle.

The Chiefs tied it in the bottom of the inning when a Luke Brooks single brought home Gabe Conant.

The score remained 3-3 until the top of the eighth, which began with an infield error. A walk and another error loaded the bases with none out, and Hardcastle — the No. 9 batter in the order — delivered a two-run single to left.

The Chiefs escaped further damage but came up short as Hutcherson ended the game with a strikeout to secure the victory.