Hastings eliminates Grenta from American Legion Mid-South Regional

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank defeated Gretna 3-2 on Friday to stave off elimination at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

The victory boosts the 35-14 Chiefs into another elimination game Saturday at Duncan Field. Their opponent and the time of the game are yet to be determined.

Hastings grabbed the lead by scoring all three of its runs in the third inning. The Dragons got within a run in the fourth but could not get it tied.

The loss ended the season for 37-17 Gretna, the Nebraska state champion.