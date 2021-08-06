Hastings eliminates Gretna from American Legion Mid-South Regional

It was a nice bounce-back win for host Hastings Five Points Bank on Friday at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

It also spelled the end of the line for Gretna, the Nebraska state champion.

The Chiefs defeated the Dragons 3-2 at Duncan Field in Hastings to stave off elimination. The win boosted Five Points Bank to 31-14 and ended Gretna's season at 37-17.

The victory came one night after the Chiefs lost 10-9 against Iowa champion Dubuque County, hitting into a game-ending double play with the tying run on third.

"We could have come out flat, but I think it was just the opposite," Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. "Our guys are still hungry and know that we can still do this."

Gretna jumped ahead in the top of the first on a run-scoring groundout by Mick Huber.

Hastings scored all three of its runs in the third inning on RBIs by Luke Brooks, Tyson Lebar and Cambren Montague.

Colton Munn drew Gretna within a run in the fourth with an RBI single, but the Dragons could get no closer.

"Three runs turned out to be enough today," Marquardt said. "I give Gretna credit because they play hard, and they're fun to watch."