Hastings squad hopes to bounce back as host team for Legion regional

"Our team was a little displeased by the way things went," he said. "We didn't play up to our potential and we're ready to try it again."

Marquardt said pitching has been the team's strength, which should help Hastings the longer it can stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.

"We have several guys who can give us five innings and a pretty strong bullpen," he said. "The longer we can stick around will be to our advantage."

The first test for the 29-13 Chiefs will come Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Washington, Missouri. That will be the last of four first-round games that day.

Marquardt was coaching the Hastings Junior Legion team in 2019 and was not part of the coaching staff at that regional, though he remembers the tourney well.

"We got great support and had great crowds," he said. "I know that we can count on that again."

His team hasn't played a game since July 25, but Marquardt said they feel no added pressure as the regional host.

"I don't think that will be a factor," he said. "We're just ready to get out there and start playing again."